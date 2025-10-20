Peacock's Jason Voorhees Show Crystal Lake Wrapped Filming, And One Star Used A Word That's Never Been Synonymous With Friday The 13th
Chh-chh-chh-cheers to ah-ah-ah-all involved.
Though it’s true that Halloween 2025 marks yet another year that’s gone by without a new Friday the 13th movie, that could very well change in the next year or two thanks to the revitalized Jason Universe’s multi-project plans for the future. The branding is set to make a giant splash with the Voorhees family’s first official episodic TV show, Crystal Lake, which will be available to stream for horror fans via Peacock subscription. That debut is more imminent than ever, as Season 1 has officially wrapped filming!
Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane Celebrates End Of Filming For Crystal Lake Season 1
Following the myriad behind-the-scenes complications that preceded the current iteration of Crystal Lake, Brad Caleb Kane took over as showrunner, one of my favorite TV leads (Linda Cardellini) was cast as Pamela Voorhees, and then production in earnest kicked off in April 2025. Now, a mere six months later, Kane took to Instagram to not only share pics alongside writer Laura Marks and stars Cardellini, Daniel Stewart Sherman, Joy Suprano and Cam Scoggs, but also to announce that Season 1 is more or less in the can. Here’s how he worded it:
Of course, there are obviously still many things left to do before Crystal Lake is deemed worthy enough of debuting for audiences. From crafting the foley sounds for bloody squelches to peppering up gore effects with CGI spatter to putting a score to the visuals, the post-production process can be as much of a make-or-break time as anything else. But I have to assume it’s made a lot easier with talents like those noted, as well as the crew.
Kane is set to hopefully make Stephen King fanatics happy with IT: Welcome to Derry, for which he served as a co-showrunner opposite Jason Fuchs, and I have to wonder if he’ll need to drop out of a potential second season of Derry if Crystal Lake scores an early renewal. No sense in thinking about that now, though, when it’s a happy occasion.
Co-Star Cam Scoggs Shared His Own Intriguing Wrap Post
Co-star Cam Scoggs shared his own excited and heartfelt Instagram post to commemorate the end of filming, and in his post, he used a word that I can only assume comes up extremely rarely in the same breath as mentioning Friday the 13th. See if you can pick out which one I mean:
If you assumed I was talking about the word "wit," then ding-ding-ding, you are an instant winner. Because let's face it: if you told me the Friday the 13th franchise was developed specifically to repel wit, I'd question the sources but wouldn't automatically distrust it. Most of the movies' intentional attempts at humor fall flat, while other sincere moments are the ones that end up garnering the most laughs. (Part VI: Jason Lives is a minor exception, but that movie is flat-out silly, and not specifically witty.)
To clarify, I do realize that Scoggs was technically referring to the way Kane approached his first foray into Friday lore, and not to Crystal Lake itself. But I cannot readily believe that the showrunner's wit, respect and enthusiasm for Jason & Co. were entirely absent from the finished product. They're in there, no doubt. If anyone who worked on the 12 F13 movies can speak to any of those directors exuding wit while filming, that might convince me otherwise.
Also, me not thinking Friday the 13th is witty doesn't have any kind of effect on how I feel about the franchise as a whole. I don't need it to be clever in that way. It's just a nice bonus when it is.
Scoggs continued his post and managed to get my excitement up even higher, saying:
Crystal Lake has yet to announce an official release date for when we'll be invited to the infamously cursed location, but until then, be sure to check out the standalone short film Sweet Revenge from Silent Night, Deadly Night director Mike P. Nelson.
