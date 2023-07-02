Schitt's Creek Cast Goes Viral On TikTok While Discussing The Power Of Queer Representation On Their Show

It's been over three years since the series finale of Schitt’s Creek was everything we wanted , including David and Patrick getting married among a farewell to its hilarious cast. But some shows just feel as though they are going to be timeless and Schitt’s Creek is definitely one of them. As 2023’s Pride Month comes to a close, a sweet moment of the sitcom’s cast discussing the power of queer representation in the show going viral on TikTok has us wanting to rewatch the series (again).

CBC Television, the Canadian network that aired the series from 2015 to 2020, took to TikTok to share this clip of Dan Levy, Emily Hampshire, and more of the cast talking about the series' impact on the LGBTQ+ community. Check it:

It’s a clip from Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt's Creek Farewell, a 40-minute special that was released on the heels of the series ending. The TikTok post has earned nearly three million views and reminded fans of the impact the series had and continues to have on pop culture and society , notably with Dan Levy reflecting on how writing truthfully to the characters began for him as the show’s co-creator and star. In his words:

I think at the time, writing David as a queer character was just something that I wanted to do. I didn’t do it to make a political statement. It was just who he was in my head. And, I was shocked by how novel that seemed to people.

Levy also spoke to the “wine metaphor” from the series that he totally didn’t expect to actually inspire actual people to use when coming out in their own lives. In the memorable moment between David and Stevie, he defines his pansexuality by sharing that “I like the wine and not the label.” In the clip itself, Levy is wearing those words on his shirt while walking in a Pride Parade amongst adoring fans from the LGBTQ+ community.

The comment section for the TikTok was overloaded with love, with one person echoing a comment that the series helped “create a better world than the one we live in” while so many more spoke to the series' efforts to highlight queer joy rather than suffering. The clip had tons of fans convinced that it's time for them to rewatch the show, while others chimed in about how the wine metaphor is used in their own lives when describing their sexualities.