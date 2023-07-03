See Carrie Underwood Get Matching Tattoos With Her Sisters And Their 74-Year-Old Mother

Contrary to Sin City’s famous slogan, what happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas. Country-pop singer Carrie Underwood likely knows that by now, as she’s been spending a lot of time there with her residency Reflection. It’s even more apparent now, though, because when she does leave the city, she’ll carry with her a permanent reminder of her time there. The “Blown Away” singer recently revealed that she got matching tattoos with her sisters and their 74-year-old mother.

Las Vegas is a breeding ground for impulsive decisions, especially for those who decide to partake in one of its infamous quickie weddings, a la JLo and Ben Affleck . Carrie Underwood’s already married, so that definitely wasn’t in the cards, but she did make a permanent change while spending time in Nevada. She went a more artistic route, debuting some matching ink with her mom and sisters on Instagram :

The quartet showed off their new tattoos — the same heart with a small loop at the bottom. Carrie Underwood’s mom Carole and sisters Shanna and Stephanie had the design inked on the inside of their wrists, while the Season 4 American Idol winner opted to add the heart on her foot. Underwood said in the caption that it wasn’t her or her sisters’ idea to hit the tattoo parlor but rather the septuagenarian’s, and as the eight-time Grammy winner said, Mom gets what she wants:

When your 74-year-old mother asks you and your sisters to get matching tattoos with her in Vegas, the only questions are, ‘what?’ and ‘where?’ I never would’ve thought I’d see the day that Mama Carole would be gettin’ some ink! 😂❤️ #WhatHappensInVegas

Not all moms would be open to the idea of getting inked, but being able to share it with her daughters must have seemed like the perfect way to commemorate the ladies’ time in Las Vegas.

The singer’s followers seemed to love the body art, and even Jennifer Lopez commented her approval with a heart emoji. American Idol’s official page also left some hearts, along with several of Carrie Underwood’s country music family, including fellow singing competition veteran Colton Swon of The Voice, who proclaimed the family’s move as “freakin awesome.”

This is not the first time the Reese Witherspoon look-alike has gotten matching ink with her “sisters.” Just a few months ago, back in May, she showed off a tattoo of a flower on the inside of her forearm, as her “Sisters … not by blood … but sisters nonetheless,” displayed their own lasting memories of the girls trip on the singer’s Instagram post:

How special that Carrie Underwood now has tattoos with both her biological and chosen families. The “Before He Cheats” artist kicked off the 2023 leg of Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency in June and will resume the Resorts World Theatre show with dates in September, November and December. Her residency premiered in late 2021, and she played a total of 18 shows there in 2022, while also spending the time touring the country on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour.

Only time will tell whether or not her continued time in Sin City will lead to more ink for the crossover superstar.