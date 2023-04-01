Shemar Moore Is Taking A Break From Primetime To Return To His TV Roots, And I Love This For Him

Shemar Moore has become extremely well-known for his iconic roles in primetime television staples. He has been on the small screen for a long time, starting as a soap opera star on The Young and the Restless and later having a long stint on the procedural, Criminal Minds. Since 2017, he has been the star of CBS’s S.W.A.T. where he shows off his skills as an action star. Now, Moore is going back to his daytime roots, and reprising his role on The Young and the Restless, and we are so here for it.

It was recently announced by People that Moore would be returning to the long-running soap as a guest star for its 50th anniversary as his character Malcolm Winters. This is big news for soap audiences, as the character was a fan favorite, and it was an iconic role for Moore, and won him a Daytime Emmy for Best Supporting Actor back in 2000.

With Moore returning to The Young and the Restless, Criminal Minds fans everywhere are likely wondering if Moore could potentially be going back to all of his roots. The television actor left the beloved procedural in 2016 to star in S.W.A.T, while the show went on, but many fans still miss his character, Derek Morgan. Criminal Minds ended its long network television run in 2020 before being revived on Paramount+, with the title Criminal Minds: Evolution. Moore is yet to appear on the streaming version of the series, but with this recent return to soaps, it seems like a cameo could be in the realm of possibility.

The Young and the Restless has been airing on CBS since 1973, and it focuses on feuds between different families of various social statuses. Along with Moore, actors like Eva Longoria, Tom Selleck, and Paul Walker also all got their starts on the show before switching to primetime and cinematic ventures. The Criminal Minds alum has returned to the soap before, as he participated in a vital story arc on the daytime show back in 2019, and I can't wait to see what his character has been up to for the last four years.

Clearly, Moore’s professional life is thriving, and apparently, so is his personal life. The actor announced in January that he had welcomed a baby girl with his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon. S.W.A.T.'s leading man has been showing his love for his little one all over social media, and he's been very open about how his becoming a father was a dream of his mothers. She passed away in 2020, but she still remains a large presence in Moore’s life.

Shemar Moore will be returning to The Young and the Restless on May 8 on CBS, so soap fans, make sure to mark your calendars. Meanwhile, fans can check out his original run on the series with a Paramount+ subscription. Moore’s other primetime shows Criminal Minds and S.W.A.T. are also available on the streaming platform. For more information on other series returning to television and streaming this year, make sure to consult our 2023 TV schedule.