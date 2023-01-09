Criminal Minds And S.W.A.T. Star Shemar Moore Announces He’s Having A Baby In Sweet Post

Just before the actor said goodbye to Criminal Minds, Shemar Moore’s Derek Morgan became a father. Now on S.W.A.T., his character, Hondo, is preparing to be a dad. Some have probably wondered whether Moore himself would ever become a parent, and now it’s actually happening! The star confirmed on social media that he's expecting a baby and did so using a very sweet post.

Shemar Moore took to Instagram to share a sweet video from his unborn child’s gender reveal party and, in true Moore and S.W.A.T. fashion, he had a helicopter deliver the news. Just like Hondo, he’s going to have a little girl, and the actor couldn’t help but figure that miracles do happen, noting in the caption that his late mother is smiling from up above:

The sweet reveal comes three years after the death of his mom, with whom he shared a close bond. (Even the Moore household is a tribute to her.) One would think that his mother is indeed happy that he's having a little girl and that the star is about to enter a bliss-filled new era in his life. And believe me when I say that I'm also hyped for him!

Given that Hondo is about to be the father of a little girl on S.W.A.T., I can only imagine how surreal it must be for Shemar Moore to know that he'll be sharing fatherhood experiences with his character. They say that art imitates life, but it's surely interesting just how things played out here.

Baby Moore is set to arrive on February 8, meaning fans should be getting baby content in a little less than a month's time. It wouldn’t be surprising if the actor were to miss some episodes of S.W.A.T. due to his newborn and, if that's the case, I'm sure the producers and writers have worked things out in order to explain any absences Hondo might have.

Shemar Moore turned 52 last April and, with this latest development, we have further proof that it's never too late for anyone to start a family. Speaking of family, it looks like Moore's is incredibly excited for his new addition. That little girl is going to have her dad wrapped around her finger, though that's just a hunch on my part. Plus, it’s clear she has a whole village right behind her, so she'll have plenty of built-in support.

Congratulations to Shemar Moore on his bundle of joy! Even though he will become a dad, this will likely only make fans love him even more and maybe even get more of his pictures framed. One has to wonder if he'll consider getting that dad bod. He probably won't but, even if he does, that surely won't stop fans from loving him and hanging up framed pictures of him in their homes.

If you're eager to see him play a lawman and expectant dad, be sure to watch new episodes of S.W.A.T. on Fridays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS and stream past episodes using a Paramount+ subscription. Check out CinemaBlend’s 2023 TV schedule to see what else is coming out this year.