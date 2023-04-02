See The Hilarious Moment Michael Che Pulled An April Fool's Prank On Colin Jost During Weekend Update

Colin Jost and Michael Che have been hosting Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update for nearly a decade now and, in that time, the two comedic talents have forged a firm bond. At this point, their relationship is so strong that they can make sweet jokes regarding one’s baby announcement and even exchange one-liners every Christmas. They also pull April Fool’s pranks on each other and, this year, Che really got his longtime cohort at the news desk. And luckily for you, the clip is available to see in its hilarious glory.

Weekend Update pretty much ran normally this past Saturday though, to some, one element may have seemed a bit off. As both anchors joked about the biggest developments of the past week, Michael Che managed to get major laughs, while the reactions to Colin Jost’s were a bit more tame. As it turns out, there was a reason for that because, after Jost made a joke about former U.S. President Donald Trump, Che revealed to Jost that he asked the audience not to laugh at his jokes for April Fool’s. The reveal was enough to overwhelm the confused Jost, whose reaction you can see in the Twitter post down below:

Happy April Fool's Day from Weekend Update pic.twitter.com/hhgIPAyYe4April 2, 2023 See more

You really can’t help but chuckle when seeing how genuinely shocked the Coming 2 America alum is by the revelation. As he mentioned, he was even beginning to wonder if his mic was working properly. Kudos to his co-anchor for managing to pull off such a fun prank. I’d give the idea a 9 for creativity, while the reaction from the audience and the prankee are strong enough to garner a perfect 10.

The delightful duo has been through a lot during their tenures at SNL, serving solely as writers before they each made their way to Weekend Update. The two seem to have firm chemistry and naturally bounce off each other. That’s probably the reason why they were tasked with hosting the Primetime Emmys in 2018. And if that weren’t enough, they even tag-teamed in the ring for a fun match at Wrestlemania 35.

And though the two tend to bust each other’s chops now and then, there really appears to be nothing but love between them. They’ve shown support for each other’s endeavors outside of SNL, with Colin Jost even once revealing that Michael Che thought it was cool that he’d been cast in Tom & Jerry. (That’s pretty ironic since the cartoon cat and mouse are another instance of two opposites meshing and creating comedic gold.)

Now, I’m simply wondering how Colin Jost might aim to pay Michael Che back next April Fool’s Day. He’s really going to have to think up something clever if he wants to beat his colleague’s prank. We’ll what happens if (or when) he decides to take a shot.

Check out Saturday Night Live at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC as part of the 2023 TV schedule