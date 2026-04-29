See The Touching Statement Chuck Norris' Family Sent To The Fans One Month After His Death

It’s been about a month since the world lost legendary actor and martial artist Chuck Norris , and while tributes have continued to pour in from fans, friends, fellow ‘80s and ‘90s action stars , and collaborators, his family has now shared a more personal message reflecting on that outpouring of support. It’s a simple and sincere post focused less on the icon people knew and more on the person they loved.

In a post shared to Chuck Norris’ official Instagram account , his family thanks fans for the overwhelming response following his passing and acknowledges just how much that support has meant during a difficult time. It’s a touching statement from his loved ones, which you can see for yourself below.

A post shared by Chuck Norris (@chucknorris) A photo posted by on

For decades, the Missing in Action star existed in two spaces at once. There was the larger-than-life figure, the martial arts legend, the action star leading one of the most popular shows of the '90s , the internet meme that somehow turned him into an unstoppable force of nature. Then there was the version his family is describing here.

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That line about honoring “the man we knew and loved” hits differently when you consider how much of Norris’ public image leaned into that almost superhuman persona. It’s a reminder that behind all of that was someone who clearly valued connection, faith, and the people around him.

Since his passing, the response from those who knew and worked with him has carried a similar tone. Even people who didn’t always see eye to eye with him, like Christie Brinkley, have spoken about how much his presence meant and how his absence is being felt.

Another former castmate, Judson Mills, who appeared alongside Norris on Walker, Texas Ranger, was among those who shared a longer tribute in the immediate aftermath. After the family’s recent post, he showed up in the comments with something much shorter, but just as heartfelt:

All my Love and Light forever. Bless u guys 🙏🏼💙🙏🏼🕊️

It’s a brief but meaningful message from someone who spent years working closely with him during one of the most defining chapters of his career. If anything, the past month has shown just how wide the Sidekicks actor’s impact really is.

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You see his legacy in the expected places: fans revisiting his best films and work across some of the best action movies; martial artists sharing stories about his influence; and longtime viewers remembering what he represented on screen.

But you also see his impact in smaller, more personal reactions. People talking about what he stood for, the kind of figure he was in their lives, even from a distance. This seems to be exactly what his family wants to emphasize as they move forward. They seemingly plan to highlight the important moments while also sharing the values that defined him as a person.

While the legend of Chuck Norris will endure, the family’s message makes it clear that the legacy they care about most is the one that extends beyond the screen.