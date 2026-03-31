Ryan Coogler Recalls How Marvel Reacted After Chadwick Boseman’s Sudden Death

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for consistently bringing new content to fans, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Folks who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that certain franchises are fan favorites, chief among them being Black Panther. Oscar-winning filmmaker recently spoke about how Marvel and Disney reacted after Chadwick Boseman's sudden death in 2020.

Boseman's passing was a shock to both his fans and collaborators, as he was having a private battle with colon cancer. Ryan Coogler issued a statement shortly after his death, and the story of Wakanda Forever was overhauled to be a tribute to the late actor's legacy. During a recent appearance at USC’s School of Cinematic Arts (via THR), Coogler spoke about how Kevin Feige and Disney CEO Bob Iger flew to speak to him mid-pandemic, offering:

They came to our apartment in lockdown …and we walked around the Richmond Arena and just talked. And that was the first real check-in. And it wasn’t ‘Hey, what are we going to do about this franchise?’ It was about, ‘Hey, are you OK? How are you taking it?’…It was real moment where you see the humanity beyond the corporate things and the financial responsibilities.

How sweet is that? While one might assume that Iger and Feige were focused on upcoming Marvel movies, and the future of Black Panther, that seemingly wasn't the case. Instead they spoke to Ryan Coogler as a person in the midst of mourning, which is a refreshing attitude in an otherwise cutthroat industry.

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As previously mentioned, Black Panther 2's story had to be completely redone after Chadwick Boseman's death, with Wakanda Forever being a moving meditation on grief. The cast and creatives have been honest about how hard it's been to grapple with the late actor's passing, especially when returning to set for Ryan Coogler's sophomore Marvel project. Later in that same appearance the Sinners filmmaker praised Boseman's character and talents, offering:

There was only one Chad, bro. And there was only one character that was really meant for him.

Clearly playing T'Challa meant a great deal to Coogler. And the Get On Up actor ended up becoming a real-life hero to countless young people of color after Black Panther was released in theaters. It's a shame that his tenure was cut short, but it's clear that his legacy is still very much with us.

The Black Panther franchise is streaming on Disney+, and the next Marvel movie hitting theaters is Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to see what Coogler is cooking up for the third film set in Wakanda.