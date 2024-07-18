See Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage Make The Cutest Big Bang Theory Reference While Meeting Montana Jordan's Child For The First Time

Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage is heading to CBS' fall TV schedule, but based on all we know so far about the series, Iain Armitage is not returning as Sheldon Cooper beyond guesting. This tracks given what fans witnessed (or didn't) from Georgie and Sheldon in The Big Bang Theory, but there's no rule that says the two Young Sheldon stars can't meet up off-screen. That happened recently, and Armitage made the perfect TBBT reference after meeting Montana Jordan's baby.

Montana Jordan welcomed his first child back in May, and now Iain Armitage was able to make his way over to meet his co-star's baby girl, Emma Rae Jordan. Check out the video of Armitage holding the child and reciting the wonderful song that The Big Bang Theory and/or Young Sheldon fans will likely start singing along with:

I never knew I needed to hear Iain Armitage singing "Soft Kitty" to a small child, but I'm really glad I got to see it. That's an experience that watching repeats of Young Sheldon with a Netflix subscription won't provide, and it's so sweet. It's cool to see Armitage paying a visit to his fictional brother and having a solid relationship, considering Georgie and Sheldon never had that until long after the death of their father, George Sr.

For those more familiar with Young Sheldon and less familiar with The Big Bang Theory, the song "Soft Kitty" actually started there. Use a Max subscription to watch Season 1 Episode 11, "The Pancake Batter Anomaly," to watch the full episode, but those just looking for the specific moment can look at it in the video below thanks to CBS:

Even with the audience laughter, that scene remains entirely disturbing to me. I'm glad I now have Iain Armitage singing the song to a wee baby so that I can bleach the above out of my eyeballs and mind. Even after Young Sheldon has ended, this series' cast continues to give us much to smile about.

While I remain thrilled about watch Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage when it premieres for the titular couple, I also can't wait to see other members of the Cooper family showing up. I'm still very interested in the idea of a spinoff that revolves around Missy Cooper, as I think her and her mother's relationship after the death of George makes for the most compelling story. Until then, I remain eager and excited to see how Georgie and Mandy better navigate their lives both as a married couple and as parents, and what adventures come out of that as well.

As we wait for the premiere of Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, just a reminder that Young Sheldon is available to stream over on Netflix and Max. I ended up being a big fan of the show after initial skepticism that I'd like it, so I encourage anyone that is on the fence to give it a shot.