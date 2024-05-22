Montana Jordan Celebrated His First Child's Birth Ahead Of Georgie And Mandy Spinoff, And His Young Sheldon Co-Stars Shared All The Love

Fans of The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon just said what might be their final goodbye to Sheldon Cooper and most of his family, including YS star Montana Jordan’s big brother, Georgie Cooper. But, not only will Georgie be returning to the small screen soon in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage , but his portrayer just celebrated the birth of his first child, and his Young Sheldon co-stars have shared all the love for the new arrival.

What Did Montana Jordan Say About The Birth Of His First Child And How Did His Young Sheldon Co-Stars Respond?

Spring is, obviously, known as a time of new beginnings, and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage star Montana Jordan has just celebrated a big one, as he’s now a first-time dad! While he’s expected to begin filming the Young Sheldon spinoff in July , he can now spend some time with his new daughter, Emma Rae, first. Take a look at his joyful Instagram post:

Awwww! I have to say, while he does look beyond pleased, he does already seem a bit tired, so here’s hoping mom (social media personality Jenna Weeks) is recovering well and ready to go home soon and also enjoy her new “babygirl.” (I just adore that he wrote that as one word!) As you might expect, once the happy news went live tons of congratulatory posts came in for Jordan and Weeks, especially from some of his recent co-stars:

Iain Armitage: I can’t wait to meet her!! I’ve always wanted to be an uncle!! So happy for you!! Congratulations

Raegan Revord: So so happy for you and Jenna and can’t wait to meet my niece!

Melissa Peterman: Congratulations @montanajordan so happy for you and @jennacweeks Welcome to world Emma Rae!!

Rachel Bay Jones: Honey!!!!! Congratulations!!!!

Will Sasso: Beauuuuutiful! Congrats Jenna and Montana!

The young family even got congrats from those behind the YS Instagram, and The Talk co-host Jerry O’Connell (who fans will remember played the adult Georgie Cooper on The Big Bang Theory) sent in a “Congrats Papa!” to the new father. Meanwhile, his TV little brother and sister (Armitage and Revord), neighbor (Peterman) and in-laws (Jones and Sasso), also took time out to send some loving comments his way.

There’s no word just yet whether or not we might get a look at O’Connell and his more mature Georgie (or maybe hear him narrate as we did with Jim Parsons’ adult Sheldon), but Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is set to give fans of both its parent shows something they can look forward to.

This spinoff will focus on the newly married couple, as they get used to raising their own “babygirl” in Texas, while “navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage.” And, as noted by the title of the series (which will go back to the multi-camera setup that’s filmed in front of an audience which helped make Big Bang such a hit), the show is only going to cover their first marriage, so they will definitely see some heartfelt and hilarious hurdles come their way.

It’s lovely to see that Jordan and Weeks got so much love from everyone on their new arrival, and now he gets to bring some real-life daddy experience to his work on Georgie & Mandy, as well!