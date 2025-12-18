90 Day Fiancé's Jasmine Posts Updates After Kicking Matt Out Of House Following A Misunderstanding

It was an eventful year for Jasmine Pineda on 90 Day Fiancé, and it seems that trend may continue should the 2026 TV schedule feature her. The reality star is in the midst of posting updates about a recent misunderstanding involving her partner, Matt Branistareanu, whom she kicked out of the house ahead of the holidays.

The news comes from Jasmine, who shared the details on her Facebook page. Just a couple of months after sharing a happy update where they both shaved their heads, she explained why she threw him out of the house:

I asked Matt to send me a screenshot of how my Amazon storefront looked like and it caused such a huge argument. When I saw the delivering to ‘Elizabeth’ I flipped! I thought it was that he’s delivering things to the girl he cheated on me with, Romanian Elizabeth. I didn’t even let him explain things and now he’s not home. Then I vented with my bestie and she told me it means the name of the city we were at not an actual person. Baby, if you’re seeing this I’m sorry but it’s your fault I don’t trust you. I already unblocked you if you want to talk.

Jasmine previously mentioned her suspicion that he cheated during the tell-all special for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 9. She learned from Matt's mother that he was seeing a Romanian woman named Elizabeth around the same time he met Jasmine. He later admitted to a producer that he cut things off with Elizabeth just a couple of weeks into his open relationship with Jasmine.

All this to say, Matt was never in contact with this woman, and Jasmine threw him out because she saw an order going to a town called Elizabeth. After this post, Jasmine made several other updates in recent days, with either pictures of herself or their daughter she shares with him, Matilda. Here's a collection of the latest posts from oldest to most current:

Come back 👱🏻‍♂️🥺 - 12/16 at 2:32 p.m. ET

Baby…if you’re reading this: Tildy broke the microwave and we need you to come back home to repair it 🥺 Please pick up your phone 📱 - 12/16 6:44 p.m.

Day one being a single mom…again 😔 Matt hasn’t returned home. Smiling through pain 💔 - 12/16 11:35 p.m. ET

Day 2 of being a single mom…I miss him 🥺💔 I know I overreacted but no one is perfect. I told him to leave forever but I didn’t mean it - 12/17 10:22 a.m. ET

Cheers to enjoying time with myself 👥 - 12/17 11:09 p.m. ET

Who’s gonna shave 🪒 my head now? 🥺💔 - 12/17 12:37 a.m. ET

💜 just the two of us 💜 - 12/18 10:52 a.m. ET

As of writing, it doesn't appear as though Jasmine and Matt have spoken to each other. That said, he did post to Facebook not long after Jasmine's most recent post and included a video sent by one of her sons living in Panama. The video was of him telling Matt, "I love you," and he captioned the video with the following:

I love the kids and animals♥️ The mother ...😐😑😑😑

Matt is clearly still upset about what went down with Jasmine, but I think the posts suggest he might eventually come around and forgive her. After all, we saw them have their share of arguments during their latest season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, especially when he suggested he'd be disappointed if she had a boy.

I do wonder if this tiff further delays Jasmine and Matt getting engaged, considering she's already on the list of 90 Day couples who split after marriage. Unfortunately, blowout fights like this were common when she was with Gino, but they didn't involve a child.

Here's hoping that, as they continue to co-parent and live together, Jasmine and Matt can find a way to keep their emotions in check. Even if they ultimately discover that they aren't destined for marriage, it'd be nice if they could co-exist and get along for the sake of Matilda as they both move forward in life.

Watch Jasmine and Matt's old appearances on 90 Day Fiancé over the holiday break by using an HBO Max subscription. I'm sure we'll see them pop up in at least one spinoff in 2026, but until it's officially announced, we'll have to wait and see.