Glen Powell Actually Got Invited To Host SNL Over A Dinner With Lorne Michaels And ... Mick Jagger?

There’s no doubt that Glen Powell has had a stellar year. He’s had plenty of projects in the works including a highly anticipated 2025 movie calendar entry finally released along with his show, the Mrs.Doubtfire-adjacent Chad Powers. Yet, the star’s biggest crowning achievement goes to hosting Saturday Night Live (his episode is available to stream with a Peacock subscription now). And he revealed that it’s been an adventure from the get go with Lorne Michaels (and Mick Jagger).

Still riding high off being SNL’s latest host, Powell took to Instagram to recap his November 15 show. As he shared in his monologue, the road to Studio 8H has been a saga that included inviting his UPS driver onstage. With the successful weekend in the rear view, he reflected on the milestone achievement in a series of fun pictures encapsulating his week. Accompanying it was a sweet but surprising caption of how his NBC experience began:

This year has been pretty extraordinary. I’ve had the chance to travel the world doing the job that I love and on the way I’ve hit some pretty big bucket list items... But nothing felt more monumental or special for me than when I got the offer to do Saturday Night Live (Lorne actually gave me the offer over our dinner with Mick Jagger…which, I mean, right?!?)

Powell’s year has been full of incredible heights. His 2025 TV schedule entry garnered a lot of buzz and it hasn’t stopped with the praise he’s gotten for the newly released The Running Man. Regardless though, the Twisters alum truly seems to be a 30 Rock diehard and has died and gone to heaven over his experience. A dinner with Lorne Michaels, Mick Jagger and an invite to host sounds like dream scenarios.

I’d frankly love to know more about the invite, and if the A-lister knew the memorable musical guest would be joining. The thing I’m not surprised about is Michaels having him to dinner, especially with Powell's expanding resume. But, if Jagger is anything like Clooney, who’s complimented Powell’s star power, I can reason why he was at the table. However it came together, this life-changing ask is pure SNL lore fodder we hear about years after.

Here’s to hoping that we hear plenty more about Glen Powell’s Saturday Night Live experience over the coming years. But especially, where it all started during that dinner date with Lorne Michaels and Mick Jagger. As mentioned, I would love to know why the duo had the iconic rocker as their third. Fingers crossed it’ll be in a future anniversary show of some sort!

Catch Season 51 of SNL on the eponymous night at 11:30 pm EST or stream it the following day with a Peacock account. The Running Man is in theaters nationwide, and Chad Powers is available for streaming with a Hulu subscription.