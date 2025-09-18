Ben Stiller And Way More Hollywood Names React To Jimmy Kimmel Getting Pulled Off The Air

Just days after Stephen Colbert’s Late Show took home the Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series, following its arguably controversial cancellation at CBS, the world of late night talk shows once again went topsy-turvy as Jimmy Kimmel Live! was pulled from the air and given an indefinite suspension. To be expected, that shocking decision has inspired all manner of reactions throughout Hollywood and the rest of the country.

For anyone who may have missed the initial news, media group Nexstar announced that it would be preempting Jimmy Kimmel Live! Across its hundreds of stations around the U.S., based on comments the host made in reference to Charlie Kirk’s suspected shooter Tyler Robinson. After Nexstar’s stance went public, it wasn’t very long before ABC followed suit and announced that the talk show would be suspended until further notice.

Soon after the news went public, reactions started coming in, with plenty of comedians, actors and journalists chiming in not to defend what the host said, but to defend his right to say it.

BEN STILLER: "This isn't right."

MIKE BIRBIGLIA: "I've spent a lot of time in public + private defending comedians i don't agree with. If you're a comedian + you don't call out the insanity of pulling kimmel off the air - don't bother spouting off about free speech anymore."

WANDA SYKES: "I'm in a full face of make-up, because I was supposed to go over and have a chat with my friend Jimmy Kimmel on his show, but as you have heard by now, the Jimmy Kimmel show has been pulled indefinitely, abruptly, because of complaints from the Trump Administration. So let's see. He didn't end the Ukraine war or solve Gaza within his first week. But he did end free speech within his first year. Hey, for those of you who pray, now's the time to do it. Love you, Jimmy.

DON LEMON: "The same group of people who complained about, 'Everything is too woke. Comedians can't say anything anymore. They're killing comedy.' The folks who are complaining about killing comedy are killing comedy."

CHRISTIE BRINKLEY: The laughter they provide us is as important as the air we breath! And they are taking another one of them off the air tonight! WE MUST PROTECT their and OUR 1st Amendment RIGHTS!!!!

MISHA COLLINS: "I’m canceling my @disneyplus subscription 'Indefinitely.'"

The SAG-AFTRA union, which just elected The Goonies and Stranger Things vet Sean Astin as its new President, shared the following statement:

SAG-AFTRA condemns the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Our society depends on freedom of expression. Suppression of free speech and retaliation for speaking out on significant issues of public concern run counter to the fundamental rights we all rely on. Democracy thrives when diverse points of view are expressed. The decision to suspend airing Jimmy Kimmel Live! is the type of suppression and retaliation that endangers everyone’s freedoms. SAG-AFTRA

Of course, a topic like this is never going to be one-sided affair, and the responses in opposition to Jimmy Kimmel weren't hard to find. Perhaps the loudest voice in the crowd was that of the President, who shared the following on Truth Social:

POTUS DONALD TRUMP: "Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!!"

The FCC chairman also had words to share, with Megyn Kelly speaking to the behind-the-scenes commentary that would have caused Disney and ABC to make that decision.

FCC CHAIRMAN BRENDAN CARR: "I want to thank Nexstar for doing the right thing. Local broadcasters have an obligation to serve the public interest. While this may be an unprecedented decision, it is important for broadcasters to push back on Disney programming that they determine falls short of community values. I hope that other broadcasters follow Nexstar’s lead."

MEGYN KELLY: Just think for a minute about the amount of IRATE mail/viewer feedback they must have gotten to do this.

Comedian Roseanne Barr offered one of the most pointed reactions on either side of the political aisle by referring to her own cancellation at ABC in 2018 involving her getting fired from her self-titled sitcom, which eventually became The Conners. As Barr wrote:

I’m available to fill in, ABC Roseanne Barr

It’s unclear at this point if ABC will be making any decisions to replace Jimmy Kimmel as host of the game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, or if everyone is waiting for the current heat to cool down before making further decisions.

For now, ABC’s late night schedule is up in the air, though fans can still catch earlier Season 24 episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live! via Hulu subscription.