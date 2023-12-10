Seth Meyers Absolutely Roasted Colin Jost In Viral TikTok Over A Red Carpet Moment With Scarlett Johansson, And I Can't Stop Laughing

Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost is used to being the butt of jokes via Weekend Update co-anchor Michael Che. However, things were taken up a notch earlier this year when Jost went viral over his out-of-body red-carpet experience with his movie star wife Scarlett Johansson. After becoming a viral meme, Late Night’s Seth Meyers made my day by roasting his former co-worker over the viral TikTok moment.

The whole scenario played out on Late Night with Seth Meyers as Jost was the guest to promote SNL. During the segment, the late-night talk show host questioned the Weekend Update co-anchor about the 2023 American Museum of Natural History gala. He prepared Jost to defend himself before queuing the viral clip. Watch the two comedians trade witty banter on the late-night show’s TikTok account below.

Of course, being former SNL cohorts, Meyers couldn’t help but make a playful jab at Jost’s expense. The Late Night host gave his take on the viral red-carpet moment, saying:

You froze like a deer in oncoming traffic to the degree that your wife had to lean over in front of a camera crew and be like ‘Are you okay?’

Seth Meyers was only saying what fans were thinking. Johansson seemed as puzzled in the clip as viewers likely were upon seeing it. Colin Jost’s body was on the red carpet, but his mind was somewhere else. Of course, the bewildered look on his face led to online chatter about the circumstances surrounding his blank expression. The SNL star hinted that online speculation might’ve been true in his defense against Meyers’ roast, stating:

So, I don’t understand. Are you implying that someone gave me some sort of gummy mushroom right before I went to the red carpet? Is that what you’re implying? …Are you implying that when a thousand flash bulbs went off in front of my face that I thought I was staring into the dawn of the cosmos? And I saw [and] fully realized my entire past and future in one moment until my wife had to rip me out of the space-time continuum and say ‘Are you okay?’ I don’t know what you’re implying.

The Weekend Update co-anchor seemingly confirmed the claims funnily. He gave viewers a peek into what might’ve happened during the onslaught of camera flashes.

Of course, Meyers couldn’t let Jost have the last laugh. He jokingly compared his friend's deer-caught-in-headlights moment to asking him about finishing an SNL cold open. Seeing the two former co-workers playing up the viral moment for laughs made me giggle. You know the two men have a friendship that goes beyond Studio 8H, and because of that the short clip wasn’t enough for me as I wanted the moment to go on for a few more minutes. I think Meyers had a couple more quips in the chamber.

You can watch Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC weeknights at 12:35 am ET. Then, catch Colin Jost and the Season 49 hosts on Saturday Night Live on the same network at 11:30 pm ET every Saturday.