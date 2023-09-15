Shameless Star Cameron Monaghan Was Spotted On The Picket Lines With A Sign The Gallaghers Would Approve Of

As the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes continue with no end in sight, more and more stars are coming out to the picket lines to show solidarity. After the cast of Shameless got together earlier in the strike, the Gallaghers are continuing to show their support. While Cameron Monaghan was absent from the initial reunion, he did reunite with former co-star Isidora Goreshter with a sign that would make his on-screen family proud.

Monaghan portrayed Ian Gallagher on one of Showtime’s best series, and he is keeping the family legacy alive. The actor took to Instagram to share photos from his time picketing at Disney Studios in Burbank alongside Goreshter and actress Madisen Beaty. With a sign saying, “The AMPTP is more shameless than Frank Gallagher,” it looked like the perfect way to show their support for the unions and pay homage to Shameless:

A post shared by @cameronmonaghan A photo posted by on

If you’re unfamiliar with Shameless or need a refresher, the sign is in reference to the Gallagher family patriarch, Frank Gallagher, portrayed by William H. Macy. He was an alcoholic, unemployed, made money through scams, and often endangered or abandoned his children. So, saying the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers is more shameless than him is saying a lot, and it gets the actors' feelings about the AMPTP across very clearly.

Even though Cameron Monaghan wasn't with his Shameless family back in July, he did seem to make up for it with that sign. Maybe he can even be part of the next reunion, whether it’s on the picket lines or a family dinner. At least he was able to reunite with Isadora Goreshter, who played Svetlana Yevgenivna on the dramedy. It may have been only two years since the Shameless series finale aired, but any kind of reunion or reference just takes us right back to the good old days.

While Monaghan missed the recent Shameless reunion, he did spend the holiday with the Gallaghers back in 2021. He reunited with Noel Fisher, Emma Kenney, Shanola Hampton, Kate Miner, Steve Howey, and Ethan Cutkosky for a Shameless party. Now, two years after the finale, it seems like the cast is still as close as ever and still having family reunions. Though, instead of spending the holidays together, they are picketing together, which is even better.

As of now, there doesn’t seem to be anything indicating that a resolution is coming soon for either the WGA or SAG-AFTRA. Many networks have had to rework their fall 2023 TV schedule since most scripted originals are not in production. Plenty of actors and writers have been taking to either the picket lines or social media to show support and tell their own stories of being a member of the union and why it’s so important that these agreements to happen. Hopefully, a resolution will come soon, and the actors won't have to keep using that shameless sign.