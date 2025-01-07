Shaq Accidentally Invested In Google In The '90s And Says He Has Only One Regret Years Later

Shaquille O’Neal is best known for his work on the basketball court but, in recent years, he’s drawn notice for his business endeavors. He currently has deals in place with massive corporations like 24 Hour Fitness, Papa John’s Pizza, Krispy Kreme and more. Back in the ‘90s, he also made a very shrewd business decision that has seemingly benefitted him. O’Neal accidentally invested in a little company called Google way back when and, just recently, he revealed one regret he has about that.

The four-time NBA champion was among several business bigwigs who was interviewed for Zack O'Malley Greenburg’s book, A-List Angels: How a Band of Actors, Artists, and Athletes Hacked Silicon Valley. Greenburg’s publication examines the various ways in which major stars invested in tech start-ups. When the author spoke with Shaq, he learned that the former center “got into Google by accident.” The athlete explained (via Business Insider) that he was at a restaurant playing with some kids, whose dad was a major investor.

Ultimately, Shaq had the sharp sense to take the man’s advice when it came to investing in the eventual Internet giant. There is one thing the beloved former Los Angeles Laker would’ve done differently, and I can understand why:

It was presented to me, I knew it was gonna hit. And I said, 'Wow, I'll try it.' My only regret is that I wish I would have bought more.

All in all, the three-time NBA Finals MVP does deserve credit for having the foresight to invest in any capacity. Still, he possibly left a considerable amount of money on the table by not buying up more shares. Alas, that’s just the way the cookie crumbles sometimes. We also have to be fair in acknowledging that it’s honestly hard to predict whether something will take off, regardless of how well it’s pitched to us.

Shaq’s history with money has been interesting, to say the least. He mostly seems to manage his cash effectively today (aside from that Mike Tyson fight bet). Despite that, he’s admitted to past financial faux pas over the years. For example, as a young player, he managed to spend $1 million in a single day (and it’s a wild story). The beloved sports figure also admitted to having spent $70K in a Walmart years ago, which seems wild. I’d say he’s come a long way in regard to fiscal responsibility.

In addition to Google and his other ventures, Shaquille O’Neal also owns shares of Apple and Ring. What I love most about the sportscaster’s spending tendencies is that he uses his cash to be generous. Whether that be by paying a bill for an entire restaurant or buying a pair of shoes for a kid, he doesn’t hesitate to shell out some cash. Given that he can afford to do that, I’d say O’Neal is doing quite well, even without those additional shares he wishes he’d bought back in the day.