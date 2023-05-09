Shemar Moore Reaches Out To The Fans Who ‘Made Noise’ And Led CBS To Un-Cancel S.W.A.T.

After CBS canceled S.W.A.T. at the end of last week, fans were not happy. Even lead actor Shemar Moore spoke out about the cancellation, calling it a "fucking mistake." He also encouraged fans to hype the show in the hopes that the network would reverse its decision. Well, the Eye network ended up rethinking its direction, as it's since renewed the cop procedural for a seventh and final season consisting of 13 episodes. Now, Moore is thanking those that "made noise' to help get the show another year.

Shortly after news broke that CBS and Sony TV came to an agreement on a final season, Shemar Moore took to Instagram alongside co-star David Lim to thank the fans for helping to shift the paradigm for a final season. Moore mentioned that it was because of the viewers that they're getting a seventh season. There was a lot of love shown for the fanbase, and you can see that for yourself in the video below:

David Lim also thanked the fans, making sure to note that “it ain’t over ‘til it’s over.” While the two stars only have one more season (and a shortened one at that) to look forward to, they made it clear that the episode count doesn't matter as long as they get to truly wrap up 20-Squad’s stories. Needless to say, Lim and his co-star seem excited over the prospect of playing their roles for one more go-around. That's the feeling one gets from the following Instagram story post:

(Image credit: Shemar Moore's Instagram)

The series' fate had been up in the air in recent months, and speculation arguably heated up amid CBS’ wave of renewals earlier this year. Executive producer Shawn Ryan previously said that S.W.A.T.’s renewal was held up because of financial issues. When it comes to ratings, it’s been doing pretty well since moving back to Friday nights. The initial cancellation proved Ryan’s assertion to be correct, as CBS and Sony Pictures TV had to come to an agreement. One really does have to credit the fans for their role in all of this, as Sony's president even said in her statement that they ultimately "listened to our viewers."

The procedural is set to air a two-part season finale beginning this Friday as part of the 2023 TV schedule. Fans will surely be happy while watching, since they now know that the two installments won't mark the end of the show. Of course, now we can start speculating as to how things will wrap up for the characters in the final season. A number of notable things have happened with this show over the years. There have been episodes set in Thailand and other international locales, it hit the 100-episode milestone and even said goodbye to series regular Lina Esco.

It's nothing short of exciting that S.W.A.T. is now returning for one final season, and it's lovely to see Shemar Moore and David Lim so jazzed about it. Here's to a strong season finale and a stellar final season that allows the actors and their co-stars to properly send off their characters.