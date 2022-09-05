S.W.A.T.’s Shemar Moore Dropped A Fresh BTS Photo Of The Show’s Set In Thailand

The fall TV season is just about to kick off in earnest, meaning that fans will soon be able to see 20-Squad once gain when the sixth season of S.W.A.T. premieres on CBS. The police procedural is taking things out of the country once again for the opener, with some of the action taking place in Thailand. And star Shemar Moore shared a pretty sweet picture from the overseas set.

Shemar Moore, as per usual, has been sharing content amid production on the CBS staple. This includes a shirtless picture to show off the work Moore put in to avoid having a dad bod. Recently, the Criminal Minds alum shared yet another picture on Instagram, this time with co-star Jay Harrington, on the streets of Bankok. Check out the serious-looking, but sleek, snapshot down below:

Some may be wondering why the characters will find themselves in new surroundings. Well, according to TVLine, our heroes will be in Bangkok in order to train alongside Thailand’s own S.W.A.T. team. But while there, they uncover a heroin operation that ties back to a situation in LA as well as a powerful drug kingpin. Last season’s opener saw Hondo in Mexico by himself, it’s nice to see that the character won’t be alone this time. This isn’t the first time the cast and crew have filmed outside of North America, either. Season 3 had an episode that involved Hondo, Deacon, Tan, and Hicks taking a trip to Tokyo, and it was pretty cool.

It's worth mentioning that Rochelle Aytes, who portrays Hondo’s girlfriend and baby mama Nichelle, posted a BTS picture on Instagram from Thailand after filming wrapped there. So fans will also be able to get their share of Hondo and Nichelle content, and who knows, maybe the former will finally pop the question since Thailand would be the perfect place for a proposal. And with the rest of the team in Los Angeles, I'm eager to see how they work together to bring down this cross-continental threat.

20-Squad will be without one member during the sixth season, though. Following last season’s finale, Lina Esco made the heartfelt confirmation that she would be leaving the series after five years in order to step out of her comfort zone and focus on other projects. Luckily, there's still room for the character to return should the actress choose to return at some point.

It's unclear as to how many episodes will take place in Thailand but, regardless of that, I hope that Shemar Moore and his co-stars continue to post BTS content. Any kind of content is nice, but these pics from Bangkok are not only striking but also enough to keep fans pumped until the new season arrives.

Don’t miss the Season 6 premiere of S.W.A.T., which airs on Friday, October 7 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS as part of the 2022 TV schedule.