I’m Glad Shemar Moore's S.W.A.T Spinoff Has Been Picked Up, But One Thing Bums Me Out

After being canceled three times, S.W.A.T. just won’t go down. The Shemar Moore-led procedural officially ended in 2025 after eight seasons on CBS but, just days after the finale aired, Sony Pictures Television announced that a spinoff starring Moore was in the works. S.W.A.T. Exiles was recently screened to potential buyers and, now, it’s finally been picked up for the 2026 TV schedule. While I'm excited, there’s one thing that bums me out.

Shemar Moore Reacts To S.W.A.T. Exiles’ Pickup

When S.W.A.T. Exiles was announced, the series hadn't been acquired by any network. It was hard to say where the series would land following the OG show's eight-year run on the Eye Network. Paramount+ also seemed to be a possibility, as well as Netflix, where all eight seasons are currently streaming. However, Deadline reports that Exiles has officially secured a spot with Starz and that the 10-episode first season will premiere this fall. In a statement, Moore said:

‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’ is coming in hot! I couldn’t be more excited that Starz is bringing this next chapter to audiences in the U.S. A huge thank you to Sony Pictures Television for believing in this franchise and continuing to invest in what we’ve built together. What makes this moment even more special is that we’re reaching audiences in all major territories worldwide. Fans everywhere will get to experience this epic new ride together.

Since S.W.A.T.’s first cancellation in 2023, Moore had made it clear he wouldn’t be going down without a fight. The fight only continued after the cancellation reversal and surprise Season 8 renewal, as Moore was optimistic that the show would continue after the eighth season. It’s a good thing for fans that his optimism never faltered, because now we’ll be getting even more of S.W.A.T. and Hondo.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Speaking of Hondo, the new show will see him leading a new team filled with young operatives. Joining Moore on Exiles are Lucy Barrett, Adain Bradley, Zyra Gorecki, Freddy Miyares and Ronen Rubinstein. Also, Franchise OGs Jay Harrington, David Lim and Patrick St. Esprit will make guest appearances on the show.

Of course, even the best of news can come with a caveat and, with that, there's one specific aspect of this announcement that gives me pause.

Why I’m Bummed About Exiles Moving To A New Network

Don't get me wrong, S.W.A.T. Exiles getting picked up here in the U.S. feels like a dream. Updates on the spinoff had been few and far between up to this point, so the fact that we’re getting it in a matter of months makes me happy. Unfortunately, it is disappointing that the series will be on a premium cabler like Starz instead of a network like CBS. This means fans like myself who don’t have Starz will have to pay extra, either to get it on TV or to stream it.

That being said, it’s understandable why Starz would want the series. S.W.A.T. is popular among audiences, and the brand can theoretically reach new viewers with it, who may even stick with their subscriptions due to finding other appealing Starz originals. Plus, it was doubtful that Exiles would end up on CBS or Paramount+ just because if either were an option in the first place, the parent show's cancellation obviously wouldn’t have happened in the first place.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, all in all, this makes sense from a business standpoint. Nevertheless, I'm still somewhat dreading the notion of shelling out a bit more cash for another entertainment source.

But let's not let that extinguish the excitement of the S.W.A.T. spinoff getting a release window following the first look at Exiles earlier this year. The new series will debut on Starz on September 25, with new episodes airing weekly on Fridays, streaming on the Starz app and across all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms. In the meantime, stream all eight seasons of S.W.A.T. are streaming with a Netflix subscription.