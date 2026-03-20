What’s Going On With The S.W.A.T. Spinoff, Anyway? Shemar Moore Just Spilled The Tea

Shemar Moore’s Hondo is returning in a new S.W.A.T. spinoff that is hopefully coming soon. Sony Pictures Television recently shared a first look at the much-anticipated show, titled S.W.A.T. Exiles, which was ordered to series last year after the S.W.A.T. series finale aired. Now, it’s been a little over a month since filming on S.W.A.T. Exiles wrapped, but as of now, no details have been shared on a premiere date. However, Moore finally spilled the tea on what’s going on with it.

When SPTV ordered Exiles to series, the company had not secured a home for it, even though it would have been a no-brainer to try CBS or Paramount+. But it’s not as easy as one would think, even though it’s only 10 episodes. Via TV Insider, Moore revealed that while Exiles has not landed a home, they are actively trying to find one, especially now that the show has been screened in a few different places:

We’re in the process of trying to find a platform, whether it be Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO Max, FX, LG, we don’t know. We’ve already screened it here in Los Angeles. I just got back a couple of weeks ago from London. We did an international screening that went really well for international buyers. There were over 700 buyers, and everyone was doing the dance, trying to explain why they were the cool show and they need to be bought.

Moore doesn’t seem too worried about finding a platform for Exiles, and it’s probably easier now that all 10 episodes are filmed. It’s unknown where the show could end up, but it sounds like there are a few possibilities.

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All seven seasons are currently streaming with a Netflix subscription, so it would make sense for Exiles to join it if the streaming giant is interested. Or the spinoff could always go home to Paramount+ since the original show aired on CBS. And with the way Moore is talking about Exiles, it seems better to put it on a streamer rather than network television:

The show looks different, feels different. It’s grittier, it’s darker, it’s smokier. I’ve got some new tattoos that I got for my own self and my own life that add to the edge of the character. Hondo is given an entirely new team of Rugrats, hence the name Exiles, and he’s got to somehow bring this Gen Z group of cadets and form them into a super cop team.

In Exiles, Hondo is forced out of retirement after a mission goes wrong, and he has to train a new group of recruits. Just how much grittier the show will be is hard to tell, but there were definitely points in S.W.A.T. where things got pretty heavy. It’s possible that due to the nature of the series, it would be too much for network television, which is why streamers or premium cable networks would be better, but for now, it seems nothing is set in stone.

Even though Moore is the only original cast member returning as a series regular, Exiles will be seeing some familiar faces popping up. Jay Harrington, Patrick St. Esprit, and David Bradley Lim are all going to be reprising their roles as Deacon, Commander Hicks, and Tan, respectively, in guest appearances, so fans will be able to look forward to that as well.

It’s still early to predict what the future holds for S.W.A.T. Exiles, but hopefully, more details will be revealed soon. It might only be a matter of time before it lands a permanent home, but in the meantime, fans will just have to wait and see.