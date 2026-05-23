Shemar Moore’s S.W.A.T. Spinoff Is Finally Being Screened, And He Celebrated With A Fun Video

The S.W.A.T. franchise (thankfully) just won’t go down, no matter how many obstacles are thrown at it. After avoiding cancellation twice, the CBS procedural officially ended in 2025 after eight seasons. However, just days after the finale aired, Sony Pictures Television announced that it had ordered a spinoff, S.W.A.T. Exiles, with Shemar Moore reprising his role as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson along a new ensemble of actors. Fast forward a year, and the show is finally being screened for the public. With that, Moore shared a fun video with the cast to celebrate.

Moore spilled the tea about Exiles in March, revealing that they were actively trying to find a platform and screen the series. As of now, the series hasn't been picked up by a network or streamer, but it's being shown in Los Angeles for the 2026 LA Screenings. Moore recently marked that by posting a video to his Instagram, which shows him giving customized Exiles hoodies and more to his fellow castmates:

A post shared by Shemar Moore (@shemarfmoore) A photo posted by on

Joining Moore were Exiles co-stars Ronen Rubinstein, Freddy Miyares, Lucy Barrett, Zyra Gorecki and Adain Bradley. It seems that since having filmed the series' 10 episodes, the actors have already gotten close (based on the video anyway). Filming for Exiles wrapped in February, and there's seemingly been enthusiasm about getting it picked up. I just love seeing this cast together already, and I really hope these fun videos keep coming!

Latest Videos From

Aside from that, even though Exiles consists of a mostly new cast, don’t count out the original squad just yet. S.W.A.T. OGs Jay Harrington, David Lim and Patrick St. Esprit are confirmed to be returning for Exiles. News of their additions came after both Harrington and Lim expressed their feelings about the spinoff and not being asked to return. Those sentiments sparked rumors that there may have been some drama behind the scenes. Regardless of that, I'm just glad they're reprising their roles.

As for the premise of Exiles, the new series sees Hondo being pulled out of forced retirement after a high-profile mission goes sideways. Ultimately, his new objective is to lead a “last-chance experimental SWAT unit made up of untested, unpredictable young recruits.” Even though the character won’t be with his former team, it's more than clear that 20-Squad is a family forever and always. So I'd imagine Hondo will carry those bonds close to him, especially if some of his old cohorts are showing up as well.

With S.W.A.T. Exiles being screened, I'm optimistic that a platform will pick up the show relatively soon but, until then, the waiting continues. Until then, I'm down for more videos from Shemar Moore, and hoping one of his future posts includes a pick-up announcement. For now, fans can watch the OG series with a Netflix subscription.