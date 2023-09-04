Just A Shirtless Zac Efron And His Equally Shirtless Brother Enjoying A Day On The Water

Swooning over Zac Efron will never get old. The High School Musical star has proven time and time again that he has star power, and his muscles were even easy on the eyes with a first look at A24’s The Iron Claw over the summer. Now he is going shirtless once again, and it’s making me grateful to live at the same time as him.

Zac Efron and his little brother Dylan were enjoying a day on the water. Documenting the trip on his Instagram, Zac seemed to be having the best time, even if he did wipe out on the water once or twice. The two shirtless brothers were all smiles on a boat as they spent one of the last days of summer beating the heat:

A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) A photo posted by on

There must be something in that gene pool because both Zac and Dylan are looking quite fine. Of course, this isn’t the first time that the Down to Earth star has been seen shirtless on social media this year. Back in the spring, he celebrated his Down to Earth Emmy nominations on a boat. While the Daytime Emmys have been postponed because of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, that doesn’t seem to be slowing down the actor and ruining his fun.

It's nice to see Efron spending time with his brother. Dylan even went on Instagram himself to share the day they had. He admitted that although his big bro beat him at golf, he pushed him in the lake, “just like old times.” No matter how much time has passed, it seems brothers will be brothers for Zac and Dylan Efron, with the latter posting:

A post shared by Dylan Efron (@dylanefron) A photo posted by on

I don’t know about you, but I am getting major High School Musical 2 vibes from these photos. Considering Zac Efron’s Troy was also pretty good at golf in the DCOM, it’s not surprising to see that he’s actually good in real life. Since the movie was 16 years ago, he probably has had time to improve on the skill. He was presumably not belting "Bet On It" between photos, and this probably wasn’t at some luxurious country club owned by the parents of two high school classmates, but the similarities are fun.

Considering Efron had his Down to Earth docuseries pulled from The CW, hopefully spending time with his family was a win. At least he can still look forward to being in the running for some Emmys whenever the ceremony takes place. He seems to be having a great time with his family either way, even if that means being pushed into water and completely wiping out. If only it had been on the heels of him returning for Season 4 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, but you can't have everything.