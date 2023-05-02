Zac Efron Is Back To The Shirtless Life As He Celebrates Emmy Noms On A Boat

Zac Efron is known to stay in pretty good shape , and not just because certain roles — like A24’s wrestling movie The Iron Claw — require it. The actor often goes topless on social media, and looking at posts like his shirtless birthday celebration makes it easy to see how his “muscly” physique has been a distraction for his co-stars. I don’t think anybody’s complaining, though, and the Baywatch actor found reason to forgo his shirt again recently, as he celebrated his documentary series Down to Earth being nominated for multiple Daytime Emmy Awards.

The nautical celebration of his four Emmy nods was shared with fans to Instagram , which you can see below:

Down to Earth with Zac Efron, available to stream with a Netflix subscription , garnered Daytime Emmy nominations in the categories of Travel, Adventure and Nature Program; Daytime Program Host; Sound Mixing and Sound Editing; and Main Title and Graphic Design. Zac Efron and his co-host Darin Olien certainly have a lot to be proud of in the travel series’ second season, and Olien — who also serves as an executive producer — shared his thoughts on the accomplishment, commenting:

A great team, amazing guests, First Nations people and innovators! One Family on Earth 🌍

The Greatest Showman actor already has one Emmy from the series, as he won for Outstanding Daytime Program Host in 2021 , and while he didn’t show off that swole physique in his thank you to fans for their continued support, we really can’t complain about the adorable pic of him and a koala bear .

Down to Earth with Zac Efron premiered in 2020 in the midst of COVID quarantining, so following the entertainer on adventures to different locales across the globe like Iceland, Costa Rica and Peru was the perfect escape as we were all stuck in our houses. Viewers seem to enjoy watching the host engage in different life experiences, get closer to nature and examine green energy methods.

It’s nice to see Zac Efron enjoying some time on the boat, as we know he’s been putting a lot of work into The Iron Claw, a sports biographical film based on the life of professional wrestler Kevin Von Erich (Efron). The A24 flick will delve into the huge impact the Von Erich family had on professional wrestling, as well as the personal tragedies suffered by the dynasty.

Zac Efron’s physique has already drawn praise from Kevin Von Erich himself, who said, “I don’t think I ever looked that good.” Very few people probably have, and the first official image from The Iron Claw , which shows off Efron’s musculature as the wrestler flies through the air, is something to behold.