The CW Just Removed A Zac Efron Series After Only Two Episodes

The CW finds itself in an interesting position in the aftermath of its acquisition by Nexstar. The entertainment conglomerate has been looking to make the fan-favorite network profitable and, in order to do so, it’s been cutting costs where it deems necessary. As a result, a number of original series have been axed, in what’s truly been a cancellation bloodbath . The network has since acquired a number of series, including Zac Efron ’s Down to Earth. However, it would appear that the show has been pulled from the schedule – after only two episodes.

The CW added the program earlier in July, and it aired alongside the many shows airing during the summer season. However, it apparently didn’t make much of an impression on viewers, based on the ratings. TVLine reports that the documentary series garnered 306,000 viewers when it made its broadcast debut on July 18. The following week, the TV offering experienced a decline, falling 24% to 232,000. With that, Efron’s nature-centric project was unable to match up with the network’s original and acquired offerings like Nancy Drew, Family Law, The Chosen and Son of a Critch.

A Netflix original, Down to Earth with Zac Efron centers on the 35-year-old titular actor as he travels around the world and sheds light on different cultures and ways of living. The series also puts a significant amount of emphasis on sustainability and green energy practices. DTE premiered on the aforementioned streaming platform in 2020 and earned mostly positive reviews. It seemed that Twitter couldn’t get enough of the show as well at the time, with some making note of the fact that its star was wet and shirtless at times. The show earned two Daytime Emmy nominations for its first season, with Efron winning for Outstanding Daytime Program Host. The second – which debuted in 2022 – is currently up for four Emmys.

The award-winning series isn’t the only series to have been removed from The CW, as Fantastic Friends was dropped as well. That program – another acquired offering – served as a vehicle for Harry Potter alums James and Oliver Phelps. Their show earned even lower ratings than Zac Efron’s, as it only averaged 160,000. With both productions off the roster, they’re set to be replaced on Tuesday nights by Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Whose Line Is It Anyway? reruns, starting on August 1.

While some may be disappointed that Down to Earth and Fantastic Friends are no longer airing on the channel, their removals probably aren’t as disappointing for fans as other recent cancellations were. Freshman series Walker: Independence and The Winchesters were axed, and both failed to find new network homes . Some popular series like Superman & Lois and All American were among the renewed shows but had their budgets significantly slashed due to cost-cutting measures.

Considering the moves that have been made thus far, one has to wonder whether any other programs will be pulled from the network in the months to come. It’s certainly not out of the realm of possibility, since the powers that be have been so shrewd when it comes to their content output. One can only speculate on that front, but what’s clear right now is that Zac Efron’s time on the network has reached a firm conclusion.