First Look At Zac Efron And Jeremy Allen White’s A24 Movie Is Here, And Is Pure Muscles

When we first got word of the wrestling biopic The Iron Claw , the concept alone was stunning. As Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White were set to star as members of the Von Erich Wrestling Dynasty, writer/director Sean Durkin’s project saw reports of its leads getting into some pretty ripped shape to participate. Thanks to a new announcement from the studio, we now have our first look at the results, and yeah…Efron and White are just the beginning of this journey into pure muscles.

The first cast photo from this upcoming A24 movie was released onto social media, and this is a pretty impressive transformation. These respective vets of Baywatch and The Bear were in pretty tip top shape to begin with; but this is taking it to a new level. Also, your eyes aren’t deceiving you, as The King’s Man star Harris Dickinson is part of the “family photo” you’ll see below, and he too is delivering some solid gains:

Brothers. Wrestlers. Legends. Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson star as the Von Erichs in Sean Durkin’s THE IRON CLAW. In theaters everywhere this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/rVcWxYEOQ0July 27, 2023 See more

Holy arm muscles, A24. While what we know about The Iron Claw has the film pegged as a dramatic examination of what some consider to be “the most important family in wrestling history,” it’s hard not to notice the work that’s been done here. What’s even more exciting is that this project’s slot on the 2023 movie release schedule can be confirmed!

In case those muscles were a bit too distracting in the social media post above, audiences officially have an invitation to this particular gun show with a Christmas run now announced. So mark your calendars accordingly, and prepare for the holidays to be filled with even more potential family roughhousing.

Seeing this all come together is a reward in and of itself, especially for co-star Jeremy Allen White. Playing Kerry “The Texas Tornado” Von Erich, White admitted to a “disgusting” diet to prep for such an impressive physique. Fans of the actor’s current FX drama gig, as well as his time on the Showtime hit drama Shameless might even be taken by surprise, as this is a pretty huge step even for the typically svelte White.

As for Zac Efron, his muscles distracted Iron Claw co-star Lily James during their time shooting the picture. That claim is a no brainer, as anyone with eyes can back in a heartbeat. Admit it, you probably scrolled back up to see that photo a couple of times while reading; and it’s completely natural.

While Christmas has been specified as the timeframe for The Iron Claw’s release, it’s not entirely sure if that will be a New York/Los Angeles awards qualifier, or if this movie will go wide on day one. More than likely, we’ll get an update on those plans once the first trailer is released, which doesn’t seem too far off considering we’ve got this new image out in the open.

Seeing how that future footage balances the tragic drama of the Von Erich family, along with showing off the raw spectacle of Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White’s bodily transformations, is going to be an interesting thing to behold. For now, you can expect The Iron Claw to be released into theaters during the Christmas season. And if you haven’t already done so, don’t forget to catch up with The Bear Season 2, through the power of your Hulu subscription.