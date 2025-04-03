‘Showing Dongs Is My Genius’: Mike White Hilariously Explains White Lotus’ Penchant For Nudity

HBO is synonymous for acclaimed TV shows, and right one of the most popular originals on the air is The White Lotus. Mike White's dark comedy is currently in the midst of its third season on TV (and streaming with a Max subscription), and there have been a ton of viral moments. Chief among them was Jason Isaacs' nude scene, and White recently explained why he so often includes these sequences in the Emmy-winning series.

Some folks are figuring out how to watch The White Lotus Season 3, but I'm one of the super fans actively tuning in every Sunday. The show has has lots of full frontal during its run on the air, with actors like Isaacs wearing a prosthetic penis in order to film and retain their privacy. While speaking with THR about his acclaimed show, White explained the strategy behind using nudity, offering:

Yeah, showing dong is my genius. When I was doing [network] TV when I was like 30, we’d go and test these pilots, and you’d have people sitting there with their little dials to show if they’re interested or not. It’s insane how base everyone is. You show a woman with big tits and suddenly the dial goes up. It’s the oldest trick in the book.

Well, my mind is blown. While the filmmaker seems to be using The White Lotus' nude scenes for particular narratives, he also sees the power in including them at all. And he's not wrong; these full frontal sequences tend to go viral online shortly after the episodes air.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

The White Lotus is streaming exclusively on Max. You can pay from $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, now with three tiers available to those after a Max subscription. Prepay for a year and save up 20%.

Jason Isaacs' nude scene in The White Lotus shows his character Timothy Ratliff's descent into madness, and also moved the incestuous brother plot line forward prior to Saxon and Lochlan actually making out.

Back in Season 2, Theo James also had a nude scene, complete with a giant prosthetic. Aubrey Plaza's Harper Spiller accidentally sees it when he gets changed, which helped to ratchet up the tension between the two couples. And, just like Isaacs' scene this year, that sequence promptly broke the internet.

(Image credit: HBO)

Of course, sometimes a nude scene is simply a nude scene. We got another full frontal sequence during Season 3's episode "Full Moon Party", where friends Laurie, Jaclyn, and Kate bring Valentin and his friends back to their suite. One of the buddies goes naked during this montage, and we see yet another penis on The White Lotus.

The White Lotus expertly serves a bunch of a different character's stories, but also is quintessential water cooler talk during each new season. That's because of the way Mike White keeps the audience's attention, through wild plot lines and, yes, some nudity for good measure.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There is one more episode of The White Lotus Season 3 left, airing Sundays as part of the 2025 TV schedule. Only time will tell if Mike White includes one more nude scene on the way out.