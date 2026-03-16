Sinners' Oscars Performance Featured A+ Cameos From The Cast (And Some Vampire Fangs)

The Academy Awards changed things up this year in how they handled the Best Original Song nominees. Rather than feature live performances of all five songs, only “Golden” from Kpop Demon Hunters and “I Lied to You” from Sinners were given such treatment as the 2026 Oscar winners were announced. That meant expectations were high for those two numbers, and the Sinners segment definitely delivered with a performance that got the crowd moving and featured some surprising cameos and, yes, even some vampire fangs.

Regardless of how the Oscars play out awards-wise, the Sinners cast and crew came into the March 15 awards ceremony as winners with their record-breaking 16 nominations — not to mention the red carpet fashion statements by Wunmi Mosaku and her co-stars. Go ahead and add this live performance of “I Lied to You” to the list of the night's memorable moments.

Raphael Saadiq kicked off the segment with some soulful blues guitar before Sinners star Miles Caton joined in. Dancers took over the stage and the aisles within Dolby Theatre to recreate one of Sinners’ best scenes in one of 2025’s best movies. Just like in the film, several different dance styles and cultures were highlighted by the cameras panning across the stage.

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Among the dancers was iconic ballerina Misty Copeland, who did her thing with Timothée Chalamet sitting in the front row, not an hour after the Marty Supreme star was roasted in Conan O’Brien’s opening monologue for his recent controversial statement about ballet and opera.

(Image credit: ABC)

Jack O’Connell, one of the Irish vamps from the film, appeared in character — fangs and all. Brittany Howard joined Raphael Saadiq and Miles Caton on stage and killed it on guitar, as other musicians including Buddy Guy (who played the older Sammie in the movie to Caton’s younger version), Shaboozey, Eric Gales, Alice Smith, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Jayme Lawson, Li Jun Li and Bobby Rush all came together to finish the number.

It was a powerful moment, undoubtedly felt by the crowd of celebrities, all of whom were on their feet cheering. Michael B. Jordan gave an approving nod from his seat, as the dancers continued the on-stage party into the commercial break.

If we only get two live song performances at the Academy Awards, I’m certainly glad this was one of them. Hell, if we’d only gotten one, I’d be satisfied with what just happened. As disappointing as it is for the other nominees — "Dear Me," Diane Warren: Relentless, "Sweet Dream of Joy," Viva Verdi! and "Train Dreams," Train Dreams — I kind of understand why the decision was made.

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In a ceremony that already runs over three hours, dedicating a combined 25 minutes to one category is a pretty big ask, though it seems really unfair to include only two of the five. We’ll have to see how this is handled in future years, but for now, I’m just grateful we got to witness this celebration this year.