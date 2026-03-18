Pedro Pascal Celebrating Michael B. Jordan's Oscar Win Is Hilariously Going Viral For Two Different Reasons

The winners of the 2026 Oscars were given those iconic trophies over the weekend, and as usual, it made for a buffet of moments of rare celebrity interactions. One big one that the internet has been talking about is what happened when Michael B. Jordan won his first Academy Award for Best Actor for his dual performance in Sinners. Let’s get into why that was and how it involves Pedro Pascal.

How Pedro Pascal Reacted To Michael B. Jordan’s Oscar Win

So, when Jordan was named the 2026 Best Actor on Sunday, Pedro Pascal was in the row right behind him and next to Delroy Lindo and his wife, Nashormeh. The first thing fans are talking about is how Pedro Pascal freaked out when Michael B. Jordan’s name was called, and excitedly put his arm on his shoulder and shook him in the moment. Take a look:

i can’t get over how happy pedro was when mbj won it’s the cutest thing ever 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Znf2486GZaMarch 17, 2026

We love a hype man, and Pedro Pascal was definitely one for Jordan when he had his big moment. I mean, it definitely feels like the only correct reaction to witnessing history! The telecast did catch Pascal shaking his shoulder, but it wasn’t clear who it was, so this video shows it from a better angle. Pascal seemingly had no skin in the game, since he wasn’t nominated for any of this year’s awards, though he did present the award for Best Editing with his The Mandalorian and Grogu co-star Sigourney Weaver.

Article continues below

Disney+/Hulu Bundle: From $4.99 A Month (For Three Months)

Just in time to relive the 98th Oscars with a Hulu subscription, the Disney+/ Hulu Bundle is available at a steep discount. New and returning subscribers can get the ad-supported version of the bundle for $4.99 a month for three months, a savings of 61%. Read more Read less ▼

The Other Reason Why Pedro Pascal Is Going Viral For The Same Moment

It’s a sweet moment, but then one eagle-eyed fan also noticed something else about it. Check it out on X:

I just realized Pedro was in the way of Delroy’s wife getting up + she kept trying to tell him to move that arm 😭 https://t.co/XRNmuXZK4EMarch 18, 2026

If you look a bit closer, you can see that while Pascal was enthusiastically congratulating Jordan, Lindo’s wife was actually vigorously tapping him to move his hand so she could stand up like some of the other people in the audience. Delroy Lindo immediately got up to congratulate his co-star, along with writer/director Ryan Coogler coming up to him to give him a huge hug. Emma Stone and her husband, who were seated next to Jordan’s mom, also got up, but Nashormeh Lindo was sort of stuck in her seat.

Literally like this 😭 pic.twitter.com/Nme2Ky9gIrMarch 18, 2026

It’s a funny little detail, but ultimately it seems like Pedro Pascal had zero intention of causing any issues with his seatmate and was just lost in the sauce over the actor’s big win. You can check out what happened in the telecast and watch Jordan’s acceptance speech below:

Michael B. Jordan Wins Best Actor | 98th Oscars Speech (2026) - YouTube Watch On

Michael B. Jordan’s Best Actor win was one of four Oscars Sinners won on Sunday night – the horror movie also won for Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography and Best Original Score. During the show, there was an awesome performance to celebrate the music of the film, and the movie was referenced all over the broadcast, including during Conan’s opening monologue. If you missed it, you can check out our Oscars blog, which recaps the whole show.