SNL's Cecily Strong Shares One Huge Advantage To Weekend Update Vs Traditional Sketches

Cecily Strong was hesitant to tell CinemaBlend that she preferred doing Weekend Update desk segments over traditional sketches on Saturday Night Live. However, it certainly sounds that way after hearing her thoughts on the differences between the two. As we wait for the late-night sketch comedy series to return to the 2026 TV schedule, Strong is explaining a key advantage of the news segment (and I never considered it).

Strong spoke to CinemaBlend, in collaboration with Thomas' 21-day Morning People Challenge. These days, the beloved staris someone who no longer has to spend late nights entertaining the masses via network TV. Now, her days are spent caring for her baby. However, that doesn't mean she doesn't still have a lot of thoughts about how Weekend Update has one major upside that traditional SNL sketches don't. She explained below:

I think what was nice about Update characters is you only kind of had to, if you know that it worked for you, you don't have to like guess if a host is going to be good at it or so there's something really that that was like an easier way into a character sometimes, but they both are their own beast. I shouldn't say I liked it more, but I really enjoyed doing things at the desk.

SNL's hosts are a huge part of the show and, while some can surprise the cast with their willingness to play along, others are more timid about ideas and looking silly. Cecily Strong pointed out that when someone is doing a character on Weekend Update, the host usually has zero role in that. As a result of that, it's easier for the cast member to just write the role and focus on what they know works for them.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

More On Saturday Night Live Adults Who Were Around When SNL Started Airing Just Shared Their Thoughts About The Show

Strong has a particularly special connection to Weekend Update, having served as the bridge between Seth Meyers' final run at the desk and Colin Jost's beginning. And, of course, she's also celebrated for her various sketches from her time on the show as well as her Update characters.

Cecily Strong left Saturday Night Live in 2022, and welcomed her child into the world in 2024. Make no mistake, however, she remains active in Hollywood and will appear in the upcoming prequel for The Boys, Vought Rising. Strong wasn't able to tell CinemaBlend anything specific about her involvement in the series, but she did say to brace for everything fans have come to expect from that off-the-wall superhero franchise.

Thanks to Strong's partnership and subsequent ads with Thomas', it seems she's embracing the morning lifestyle more readily. However, I wouldn't rule her out of a one-off appearance on SNL down the road. It feels like the show always finds a time to bring in one or two former cast members for some fun during a season, and she'd be one I'd love to see pop up a few more times.

Anyone looking to take Thomas' 21-Day Challenge can visit their website and maybe even win a $50 Instacart gift card or a Morning People prize box. As for Saturday Night Live, it's set to return on September 26th, with New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson getting to open up the season after their NBA championship. In the meantime, grab a Peacock subscription and stream SNL episodes, including past seasons featuring Strong.