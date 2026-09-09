SNL's Cecily Strong Shares One Huge Advantage To Weekend Update Vs Traditional Sketches
I never thought about this before.
Cecily Strong was hesitant to tell CinemaBlend that she preferred doing Weekend Update desk segments over traditional sketches on Saturday Night Live. However, it certainly sounds that way after hearing her thoughts on the differences between the two. As we wait for the late-night sketch comedy series to return to the 2026 TV schedule, Strong is explaining a key advantage of the news segment (and I never considered it).
Strong spoke to CinemaBlend, in collaboration with Thomas' 21-day Morning People Challenge. These days, the beloved staris someone who no longer has to spend late nights entertaining the masses via network TV. Now, her days are spent caring for her baby. However, that doesn't mean she doesn't still have a lot of thoughts about how Weekend Update has one major upside that traditional SNL sketches don't. She explained below:
SNL's hosts are a huge part of the show and, while some can surprise the cast with their willingness to play along, others are more timid about ideas and looking silly. Cecily Strong pointed out that when someone is doing a character on Weekend Update, the host usually has zero role in that. As a result of that, it's easier for the cast member to just write the role and focus on what they know works for them.
Strong has a particularly special connection to Weekend Update, having served as the bridge between Seth Meyers' final run at the desk and Colin Jost's beginning. And, of course, she's also celebrated for her various sketches from her time on the show as well as her Update characters.
Cecily Strong left Saturday Night Live in 2022, and welcomed her child into the world in 2024. Make no mistake, however, she remains active in Hollywood and will appear in the upcoming prequel for The Boys, Vought Rising. Strong wasn't able to tell CinemaBlend anything specific about her involvement in the series, but she did say to brace for everything fans have come to expect from that off-the-wall superhero franchise.
Thanks to Strong's partnership and subsequent ads with Thomas', it seems she's embracing the morning lifestyle more readily. However, I wouldn't rule her out of a one-off appearance on SNL down the road. It feels like the show always finds a time to bring in one or two former cast members for some fun during a season, and she'd be one I'd love to see pop up a few more times.
Anyone looking to take Thomas' 21-Day Challenge can visit their website and maybe even win a $50 Instacart gift card or a Morning People prize box. As for Saturday Night Live, it's set to return on September 26th, with New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson getting to open up the season after their NBA championship. In the meantime, grab a Peacock subscription and stream SNL episodes, including past seasons featuring Strong.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.