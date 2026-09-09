I've Seen Most Of Reacher Season 4's Twists Coming, But (Spoiler's) Death Got Me

Spoilers for Season 4, Episode 7 of Reacher are ahead! You can stream it with an Amazon Prime subscription .

Don’t get me wrong, I agree with Reacher’s spectacular Season 4 reviews . I’ve been very entertained. However, I’ve expected the plot twists. Namely, I knew the reveal that Lila and Amisha were the true antagonists was coming. What I didn’t see coming was the death at the end of Episode 7, and we need to talk about it.

In this episode that just aired on the 2026 TV schedule , Reacher learns that Congressman Sampson was the one who killed Putra, and Amisha saw it happen. It’s during that phone call with Sampson that they realize Lila and Amisha are going to attack the charity event the congressman is at.

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Sampson and Reacher talk through who they should be looking for, and once the congressman realizes who the bomber is, he hangs up the call. He then…and I’m not exaggerating…tackles the bomber into the water, they both explode, and the episode ends with Reacher staring at what just happened.

I can say with 100% certainty, I didn’t see this coming at all.

(Image credit: Marni Grossman/Prime)

While I figured Sampson would play into this story in a big way, dying in such a grand fashion was not on my bingo card. I assumed he’d help Reacher somehow, and his past with Lila and Amisha was clearly important. However, all this being revealed and then him tackling a bomber into the water to save everyone was remarkably unexpected.

It was a very heroic way for Sampson to go out, which I did think was epic. However, it shocked me that he just dove at the guy and didn’t push him or try to think of another way to get rid of the bomb that also didn’t end with his own death.

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Read More About Reacher (Image credit: Prime Video) The Reacher Cast Witnessed Alan Ritchson Chucking A Literal Bowling Ball At A Guy On Set

I was also surprised that Reacher didn’t get there in time. I’m used to Jack Reacher saving the day or being the one caught up in the action. Instead, he just barely missed it. It was a cool twist on my own expectations, and it let someone else save the day.

Now, going into the finale, I’m even more scared of Lila and Amisha . How they’ll come back after this is a frightening prospect, because we know they won’t back down. That, mixed with Reacher witnessing Sampson’s death, feels like a lethal combination that will lead us to one epic final battle.

Plus, now someone who had valuable information is dead, and he can’t be of use to Reacher anymore. So, I am curious to see how Alan Ritchson’s character gets through this situation. And I really hope his other allies don’t die in the process. While I know Reacher’s cast turns over every season, I’ve become attached to this bunch, and I want to see them survive this.

However, the death of Sampson proves that no one is safe in a big way. While he died a hero, it was shocking and tragic. What makes it even wilder is there’s still one episode left, which means we’ll get to see the impact his death has on Reacher and the crew as they hunt down the Hoths.