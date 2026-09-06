SNL Fans Think One Featured Player Confirmed His Season 52 Return, But Not So Fast

We’re just a few weeks away from the premiere of SNL 52, and we still don’t know which cast members the show is adding or even bringing back. With the exception of Chloe Fineman, who announced her departure much earlier in the summer, it’s been crickets on the fate of every single other person. Diehard fans, including myself, are starting to get really antsy, which is probably why one brief exchange during an interview at the Minnesota State Fair had SNL fans potentially overreacting this weekend.

Featured Player Tommy Brennan, who joined the SNL cast last season, stopped by The Jason Show on Saturday. For those of you who don’t live in the Twin Cities, The Jason Show is a local talk show in which Jason Matheson interviews locals and celebrities passing through the area. He’s been broadcasting from the Minnesota State Fair and had on the St Paul raised Brennan to plug his stand-up, talk crap about Wisconsin and answer questions about SNL.

During the interview, Matheson asked if he’s able to relax more now that he’s heading into his second season. Brennan said no but admitted it’s nice to understand the routine and which bathroom is the right one to poop in. The exchange was clipped and posted on social by SNL fans, some of whom took it as the comedian confirming he’s headed back to Studio 8H.

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Not so fast though. I like Tommy Brennan and definitely want to see him back. With a little more time, I think he can continue to develop into a key role player and maybe more, but at no point during the interview did he actually say he was coming back. He just answered the question about becoming increasingly more comfortable. You can watch for yourself. The moment in question happens at 23:30.

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I’ve been saying this for the last two or three weeks, but I’m just going to continue the refrain. This has to be the week where we start getting some official confirmations. We know SNL already held a bunch of auditions to possibly add new cast members, and the premiere is locked in to hit the TV schedule on September 26th. That means everyone involved needs to start making plans and get the wheels in motion to pull off ninety minutes of live television in a little less than three weeks. Last year, a lot of the news broke the first week of September.

I expect an overwhelming majority of the cast to return. It feels like Ashley Padilla is a potential breakout star the show can really build around, and the younger supporting pieces look like they're getting more comfortable with each appearance. Throw in some old standbys like Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day and Sarah Sherman, and there's a really good base to build from. That being said, Lorne Michaels typically likes to tinker a little here or there to keep things fresh; so, it would be a surprise to see every single person back.

On an unrelated note, if you’ve never been to the Minnesota State Fair before, it’s a delightful time. The area is really beautiful this time of year, and the people are amongst the nicest in the entire country. Throw in a ton of food options, rides and carnival games, and I cannot recommend it enough.