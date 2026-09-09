A Married 90 Day Fiancé Star Just Announced Her Split With A Scathing Social Media Post

It's been a rough year for 90 Day Fiancé franchise marriages, with The Last Resort showcasing a few couples who split after tying the knot. Now, we have another couple calling it quits from outside of the spinoff with Ashley Michelle and Manuel Velez, and the latter made her announcement on Instagram in a pretty brutal way.

Amidst reports that Cortney Reardanz canceled her wedding the night before it was set to go down, we now have Ashley publicly asking for a divorce on social media. As she pointed out, her request is coming just ahead of their fourth wedding anniversary, so she paired the following caption with a picture of their wedding:

What a shame, tomorrow is our 4 year anniversary and I’m officially asking for a divorce. I have felt unsupported by you for years and now when I am in my most vulnerable state you have done NOTHING support me. I am DONE. Do not come back to this house @jesusnegritovelezrojas

As for how Manuel handled this news, he uploaded a photo of himself walking around an unidentified nature area yesterday, though his post marked the location as Rochester, New York. So, it appears he's still in the United States, though it's been a minute since he's posted any photos or videos with Ashley.

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Now, openly asking for a divorce on social media is far from legally filing, so who can say for certain if we'll see a more official move in the coming weeks. It's a shame we haven't seen the duo appear on the 2026 TV schedule, as it could give us some more insight as to what led to this.

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While I applauded Ashley and Manuel's ability to effectively communicate without a language barrier, there was no denying that the 90 Day Fiancé couple faced issues in the past. There were always problems surrounding his general unwillingness to let her speak or meet his family in Ecuador, with no clear reason as to why. There was speculation from fans at the time that he was perhaps still married back in Ecuador, though that was never verified.

One thing that was also very odd was that, despite being together for several years, it seemed that they knew very little about each other. For example, it seemed very strange that he had zero idea that she was a practicing witch, and that it never came up in the decade that they allegedly knew each other. All this to say, the warning signs were always there that this married 90 Day couple may split one day, but I didn't expect it to be announced so publicly when it did.

Here's hoping we'll learn more about what's going on with Ashley and Manuel in a future spinoff of 90 Day Fiancé. For now, we're still getting the tea on the latest couples featured, though I'll keep an eye out for when and if they'll be back in the franchise before the end of the year.