Of Course, Cecily Strong Brought Up An SNL Sketch Near To Her Heart During Her Baby Announcement, And Aidy Bryant And More Co-Stars Sent Love

Saturday Night Live alum Cecily Strong endeared herself to fans through her strong stage presence and sharp, comedic skills. Though she had a lot of stand-out moments amid her decade-long stint on the show, she also became well known for her ability to be vulnerable at certain aspects of her life. Strong recently opened up in that way when she announced that she’s pregnant with her first child. Of course, she also nodded at a sketch that’s close to her heart while sharing the news, which Aidy Bryant and more reacted to.

The 40-year-old comedian dropped the news via an Instagram post and shared a couple of photos of her baby bump. Additionally, the Schmigadoon! alum penned an intimate caption, in which she revealed that she’s expecting her first child – a baby girl – with the aid of vitro fertilisation (or IVF). Before eventually getting candid about her IVF journey and explaining her reasons for publicly disclosing the information, she referred to a certain red-nosed character she played on SNL a few years ago. Check out the post:

For a Weekend Update segment that aired during Saturday Night Live Season 47, Cecily Strong took on the role of Goober the Clown. The playful character spoke about having an abortion at the age of 23 and, as Strong later revealed, she was actually speaking of her own experiences. After that episode, the Ghostbusters alum received praise for her work from abortion proponents and was chastised by opponents of the medical procedure. Nevertheless, based on her pregnancy post, it would seem that Strong herself is still proud of Goober.

After the Leo cast member shared her big news, her comments section was flooded with positive reactions from fans and fellow celebrities. Aidy Bryant wasn’t the only fellow Saturday Night Live veteran to weigh in, as both Melissa Villaseñor and Ego Nwodim shared sweet responses. You can see their messages as well as others down below:

😭💗😭💗😭💗 - Aidy Bryant

Cecily!!! 😍love you and thank you for sharing this! ♥️ - Melissa Villaseñor

❤️❤️❤️ - Ego Nwodim

❤️❤️ Congrats Cecily. 🫶🏻 - John Milhiser

That piece was so brilliant & important and I’m so happy for you ♥️ - Sarah Silverman

Congrats mama ❤️❤️❤️❤️ - Natasha Rothwell

🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡 - Questlove

It’s so lovely that Cecily Strong is finally preparing to welcome a child after what sounds like a very long fertility road. One hopes that her pregnancy will progress safely and that she’ll have privacy as she desires. Here’s wishing the mommy-to-be all the best!

The 50th season of Saturday Night Live airs on the eponymous night at 11:30 p.m ET on NBC. Anyone who wants to check out some of Ms. Strong’s most notable performances can stream them with a Peacock subscription.

