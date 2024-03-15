SNL Newcomer Devon Walker Knows He's Getting Pete Davidson Comparisons And He Has A Funny, F-Bomb Oriented Take

As Saturday Night Live has been around since 1975, we've seen many iconic cast members come and go. When Season 47 ended, SNL lost key members like Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon , Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney. Then, the 48th Season brought on new cast members including Comedy Central’s Devon Walker. With turnovers like this, fans will compare new editions to their former favorites. For Walker specifically, that meant many people saying he reminded them of Davidson. Now, the current SNL cast member is sharing his funny f-bomb-oriented take on all this.

Part of SNL ’s Season 48 cast of newcomers included Devon Walker who, like Pete Davidson, came from a stand-up background. He had his own special on Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring and he was creating and starring in the network’s digital shorts before landing the NBC gig.

Now, fans can’t help but compare the young comedian to Pete Davidson in terms of their humor and chill personalities. But, Walker has no worries about that as he gave GQ an A+, f-bomb-oriented take on the comparisons:

People want to fuck that guy, so I guess that’s nice.

I love that take! I must admit Devon Walker and Pete Davidson do share the same goofy grin and they bring out the same young-spirited vibe that pleases audiences.

His response appears to be in reference to the King of Staten Island actor’s long relationship history. Davidson has been known to charm ladies like Kate Beckinsdale, Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, and more . And he claims his attraction comes from a “curiosity” of what it’d be like to date him. It seems like Walker gets a kick out of all this and fans thinking he's like the sketch show alum. SNSNSNL for a while, women will be on the prowl for him too. It seems like

When fan-favorite SNL cast members say their goodbyes on the long-running sketch series, it may feel at first like a big hole is being left in the series. But as creator Lorne Michaels has said, he considers the change in Season 48 casting a good thing for audiences because they get to watch people beginning their careers and discovering what they can deliver.

Lorne Michaels has said the four cast members who joined with Walker have been impressing him by bringing both new and familiar skills to the show. He also likes to watch his new cast members in action and witness the audience's reactions to them. SNL truly is the best place for a young comedian to start their career as many have gone on to become big names in the entertainment industry -- like Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy, Jimmy Fallon, Pete Davidson, of course, and more have.

Devon Walker may keep getting compared to Pete Davidson, but his hilarious f-bomb response shows the 33-year-old comedian doesn't seem to mind. Davidson brought positive energy to the sketch comedy series for eight seasons, and now he's making big movies and TV shows of his own. So, I’m confident Walker will follow a similar path.