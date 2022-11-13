SNL Gave Us A Terrific Chappelle’s Show And House Of The Dragon Crossover

Dave Chappelle hosted Saturday Night Live last night. Much of the conversation in the time since has been about his blistering 15 minute monologue, but the popular stand-up comedian also delivered a bunch of really fun sketches, including a mash-up between House Of The Dragon and Chappelle’s Show.

The short clip poked fun at some of the absurdities of Westeros, including all the incest, how much older Baela and Rhaena look than Jace and Luke and how many appendages have fallen off King Viserys. It also offered a chance to drop Silky and other Chappelle's Show favorites into the world and let them hate on each other to great success. Check out the video below…

First of all, we have to give a shout out to Chappelle’s Show legend and comedian Donnell Rawlings for his appearance, as well as Ice-T, who it’s always a delight to see. You know you’re going to see the host pop up in a ton of sketches on SNL, but it’s always a treat to see them bring their friends and collaborators along too. I’m so glad they were invited and made the effort.

Beyond that, it was obviously great to see all these classic Chappelle's Show characters occupying the Game Of Thrones universe for a minute. We got Silky getting pulled over while on dragonback. We got a version of Rick James hitting on Rhaenyra Targaryen, which she was not all about, and most ridiculously, we got Tyrone Biggums on the hunt for “dragon rocks” and getting his pipe lit by a dragon.

If some of this seems vaguely familiar, it’s probably because Dave Chappelle also did a fun crossover back when he hosted SNL in 2016. Back then, it was The Walking Dead and fans were treated to Silky and Tyrone Biggums, as well as some other favorites like Lil Jon. You can watch that mash-up below…

As fun as it is to see Donnell Rawlings in both of those sketches and Ice-T in the one last night, it also makes me miss Charlie Murphy and Patrice O’Neal, who were both integral parts of the classic Player Hater sketch on Chappelle’s Show. They passed in 2011 and 2017 respectively, and their presence was missed last night.

Leading up to last night’s SNL, there was a lot of rumors and behind the scenes controversies. Stories about a possible writer boycott rolled around at the beginning of the week, but sources close to the show later denied those claims. Everything went forward as planned, and the episode seems to have been well received by most fans, with tons of positive tweets, especially around Dave Chappelle’s opening monologue which addressed Kanye West, Kyrie Irving, Donald Trump, Herschel Walker and more.

SNL has been on six of the last seven weeks since its season premiere. There haven't been any upcoming hosts announced, which is typically a sign we'll see a short break before the beloved sketch comedy show will be back on the air.