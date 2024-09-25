Watching SNL's Please Don't Destroy Get Pigeons Out Of Their Office Is Hilarious, But It's The Evanescence Playing In The Background That Destroyed Me
"Save me!!!"
Please Don’t Destroy and their office have taken Saturday Night Live by storm over the last few years. However, when Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy returned to 30 Rock to get to work ahead of Season 50’s premiere on the 2024 TV schedule, their office had been taken over…by pigeons. Yes, pigeons. So, being the comedians that they are, they took to social media to post a hilarious TikTok about it, and while the footage of them trying to get the birds out is hilarious, it's’ the Evanescence song scoring the adventure that really destroyed me.
While the internet has been freaking out about SNL’s Season 50 hosts and musical guests, who include Jean Smart, John Mulaney, Chappell Roan and more, the Please Don’t Destroy boys were freaking out about pigeons, take a look:
The TikTok was posted by Ben Marshall, and as he talked about being excited for the new season the video cut to a pigeon standing on a chair in his office. On top of that, “Bring Me To Life” by Evanescence was aggressively playing in the background. Then, it cut to John Higgins trying to shoo the birds out, which failed. They even got another NBC employee to come try to help them. However, they were all struggling to get the pigeons out.
Obviously, since this happened in a Saturday Night Live office, the cast had jokes, and those were posted too. Michael Che hilariously texted the boys:
Meanwhile, SNL writer Ceara O’Sullivan and one of Marshall’s contacts named Mike (could it be Mikey Day? His initials were MD) were talking about how three pigeons would be good luck. So, by the end, the PDD boys concluded that they “look forward to a bountiful harvest.” Hilarious, right?
But, again, underscoring all of this was “Bring Me To Life,” and watching this silly pigeon story unfold while hearing “Wake Me Up!” “I can’t wake up!” “SAVE ME!” in the background is what really destroyed me.
These boys are known for creating some of SNL’s beloved sketches over the last three years (for example, “Three Sad Virgins” with Taylor Swift was Pete Davidson is genius). And this TikTok showed just how hilarious they are outside the show (kind of) too.
So, hopefully, they can commandeer their office from the pigeons before Season 50 kicks off this Saturday. However, if they don’t…it’ll make for a great Please Don’t Destroy sketch, and I sure do hope they can get the rights for “Bring Me To Life” for it!
To see if the pigeons make their Saturday Night Live debut this weekend, you can watch Season 50’s premiere – which will be hosted by Jean Smart with Jelly Roll as the musical guest – on Saturday, September 28 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC or with a Peacock subscription.
