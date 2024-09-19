Jean Smart’s Response To Landing The SNL Guest Gig Is Lovely (And I Wish All Stars Were This Enthusiastic)

You know what time it is when the leaves start to change and the air turns crisp: it’s time for Saturday Night Live to announce its first batch of hosts and musical guests. And they did not disappoint with the lineup of hosts and musical guests set to kick off Season 50 on the 2024 TV schedule, as Michael Keaton, Billie Eilish, John Mulaney, Chappell Roan, and more are set to appear in Studio 8H. However, the first person set to host this historic season is Jean Smart, and her enthusiastic reaction to the news is something we need more of!

Being the debut host of Season 50 is a tall order to fill, but it’s clear SNL picked the right person for the job. I mean, who could be better than Jean Smart, the most recent Emmy winner for lead actress in a comedy series? For context, her series Hacks, which debuted its third season in May, has 48 Emmy nominations under its belt, and this is the third time Smart has won for her performance. Plus she's a comedy legend. Therefore, she's a shoo-in for SNL.

So, when The Mare of Easttown actress landed the gig, she shared her enthusiastic response to the news on Instagram with the following caption:

SO EXCITED!!! Bucket list!

It’s honestly so lovely to see how open she is with her excitement. It often feels like celebrities mask their true emotions, and I totally understand that. The media and public can be brutal and twist narratives. However, for something fun like hosting SNL, it’s a really cool thing and a very big deal. So, I love seeing someone like Jean Smart enthusiastic about it.

Anyone who’s anyone in the industry makes a guest appearance on SNL, it’s a sign that you’ve “made it.” But not everyone shares the same enthusiasm for this honor as the Frasier actress, and I wish they did. For example, I would love to see Ariana Grande, who was chosen to host over her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo (a choice if you ask me), do more than just repost the announcement to her story.

I know the fans appreciate their favorite stars matching their excitement, because people flooded the Babylon actress’ Instagram comments section. HBO Max, the streaming home of Hacks, didn’t miss a beat when it came to this, taking the opportunity to share this quippy comment:

Starting the season off Smart.

While SNL has clearly stacked their guest appearances, and fans and hosts are stoked about it, quite a few changes are happening behind the scenes this season. The series dropped fan-favorite cast member Chloe Troast, while also seeing the exits of Molly Kearney and Punkie Johnson. While they have picked up three new additions, including Gen Z Tik Tok comedian Jane Wickline, there is sure to be some adjustment with these changing elements.

However, I’m sure they'll kill it, and I'm especially excited about the return of Maya Rudolph as VP and presidential candidate Kamala Harris. With all the election news this summer, I know the writers are probably working overtime, and I'm personally hoping that long with Rudolph, Smart makes an appearance in a political cold open to start the season. I'm sure she'd be down to do it!

So, as we approach SNL's big premiere, just take a look at Jean Smart's best projects, and it will become abundantly clear that she's the perfect person to help jump-start this historic season! Plus, she's thrilled about it too, which only adds to the excitement.