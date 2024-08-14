‘I May Regret This’: SNL Vet Robert Smigel Reveals One Cut Chris Farley Sketch He Wrote Right Before His Death
Less than two months before the tragic death of Chris Farley, the actor and comedian returned to the place that made him a household name. Chris Farley was one of the youngest stars hired for Saturday Night Live and in 1997 he came back to host it. Robert Smigel, probably most known for the animation he created on SNL also wrote several of the show’s most memorable sketches. Of course, not everything he wrote made it to air, but we now have a look at one of the sketches that Farley could have done when he hosted the show.
Smigel recently appeared on the Inside Late Night podcast and, while the writer said “I may regret this,” he read out the entire sketch that saw Chris Farley play then talk show host Rosie O’Donnell. At least, that’s where the sketch started. After a minute the sketch would go meta, Smigel said that Farley…
From this Farley came out in an entirely different wig, though otherwise looking like Rosie, and claimed he was now Marlon Brando. But Farley would stop again, claiming he couldn’t remember how to be Brando. Lorne Michaels and Tracy Morgan would then come out and start to brainstorm the names of fat celebrities trying to figure out who Chris should try to be. The sketch would then shift to focus on Farley, and he would begin singing…
Chris would sing about all the thin celebrities he could play, with images of Farley costumed as them appearing as if from his imagination. The audience would, of course, love this, ultimately making the “sketch” a hit, and Lorne Michaels happy. Smigel explained the point of the sketch saying…
Chris Farley is one of the biggest stars to come from SNL but he was frequently “the fat guy” in roles that he played both on SNL and in film. Farley’s friend Bob Odenkirk, who also wrote on SNL during Farley’s original tenure has lamented that fact, especially criticizing the Chippendale sketch Farley did with Patrick Swayze, possibly the most well-known sketch Farley was in. Smigel himself has specifically defended that sketch, saying it wasn’t simply about a “fat guy” wanting to be an exotic dancer, but showed off Farley’s ability to move, something most probably wouldn’t expect he’d be able to do, and that was the joke.
This sketch seems like it would have covered similar ground. Maybe it wasn’t a sketch ”about” Chris Farley’s size, but it could easily be interpreted as poking fun at that alone. It sounds like that possibility was at least part of the reason the sketch didn’t it to air. Maybe it’s a lost masterpiece. More than likely it’s best as a memory that we never saw.
A biopic about Chris Farley is on the way, and we can be sure that the film will deal with the comedian's size and the way it was used, or misused to get a laugh. Perhaps even this sketch could make an appearance.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.