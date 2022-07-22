Some Good News On The Duggar Front, As Jill Introduces Fans To Her Adorable New Baby In First Photo
By Jessica Rawden published
It's Baby No. 3 for the couple!
The Duggar clan has been in the news quite a lot in recent months, namely due to Josh Duggar’s trial leading to frequent new reports about the imprisoned former reality TV star. However, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s family includes 19 children and counts a long list of grandchildren to boot. That list got a little longer recently, and this week Jill and her husband Derick Dillard shared the adorable first photo of their newborn.
In the post, the parents of three, shared a first look at their little tyke, which also marks the family’s big return to Instagram. In the post, Jill reveals the little boy is named Frederick and they chose the name because it is very similar to her husband Derick’s. You know, just with an “Fre” tacked on to the front. See the cutie, below.
A post shared by Jill (Duggar) Dillard (@jillmdillard) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Those hand mittens though! Meanwhile, dad Derick Dillard shared the same post to his social media and the family as a whole shared an update to their blog.
In it, the family also wrote about the pregnancy shoot after the baby was born. They gave an update on calling the baby Freddy, though his full name is “Freddy” Frederick Michael Dillard, noting that he was born the day before their other kid Samuel’s birthday. His birth means the family has “expanded” their “boy tribe.” Per the announcement:
Jill and Derick Dillard were married back in 2014 and have welcomed three boys now in the time since. Their son Israel was born April 6, 2015 and their son Samuel was born July 8, 2017. Frederick is their rainbow baby, born July 7, 2022.
The couple had been on hiatus for about the last six weeks as they welcomed the little tyke into the world. The first look photo is especially poignant given Jill suffered a miscarriage in 2021 early in her pregnancy. They shared their candid journey with that situation on the family blog, and were elated when they found out they were pregnant again.
Her last post, in fact, was also about preparing for baby Frederick.
A post shared by Jill (Duggar) Dillard (@jillmdillard) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
This has been a period of good news for the Duggar family after months of hearing both about Josh Duggar’s trial and subsequent guilty verdict, as well as a separate lawsuit some of the Duggar women, Jill included, had filed over the molestation report that went public thanks after In Touch used the Freedom of Information act to obtain the report. Jill had been vocal when that lawsuit was dropped back in February.
The couple has also been vocal about Duggar family issues, including feeling like they couldn’t make baby announcements when they wanted to during their time o reality TV, which ended before Counting On was cancelled following eldest son Josh Duggar's arrest in April of 2021. Thankfully, after leaving that series, this no longer seems to be a problem.
Amazing Race & Top Chef superfan with a pinch of Disney fairy dust thrown in. If you’ve created a rom-com I’ve probably watched it.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.