Some Good News On The Duggar Front, As Jill Introduces Fans To Her Adorable New Baby In First Photo

The Duggar clan has been in the news quite a lot in recent months, namely due to Josh Duggar’s trial leading to frequent new reports about the imprisoned former reality TV star. However, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s family includes 19 children and counts a long list of grandchildren to boot. That list got a little longer recently, and this week Jill and her husband Derick Dillard shared the adorable first photo of their newborn.

In the post, the parents of three, shared a first look at their little tyke, which also marks the family’s big return to Instagram. In the post, Jill reveals the little boy is named Frederick and they chose the name because it is very similar to her husband Derick’s. You know, just with an “Fre” tacked on to the front. See the cutie, below.

Those hand mittens though! Meanwhile, dad Derick Dillard shared the same post to his social media and the family as a whole shared an update to their blog.

In it, the family also wrote about the pregnancy shoot after the baby was born. They gave an update on calling the baby Freddy, though his full name is “Freddy” Frederick Michael Dillard, noting that he was born the day before their other kid Samuel’s birthday. His birth means the family has “expanded” their “boy tribe.” Per the announcement:

Mom and baby are doing well and we have been so blessed by the support of friends and family who have come to help, provide meals and watch the big boys for us during this time of transition and recovery.

Jill and Derick Dillard were married back in 2014 and have welcomed three boys now in the time since. Their son Israel was born April 6, 2015 and their son Samuel was born July 8, 2017. Frederick is their rainbow baby, born July 7, 2022.

The couple had been on hiatus for about the last six weeks as they welcomed the little tyke into the world. The first look photo is especially poignant given Jill suffered a miscarriage in 2021 early in her pregnancy. They shared their candid journey with that situation on the family blog , and were elated when they found out they were pregnant again.

Her last post, in fact, was also about preparing for baby Frederick.

This has been a period of good news for the Duggar family after months of hearing both about Josh Duggar’s trial and subsequent guilty verdic t, as well as a separate lawsuit some of the Duggar women, Jill included, had filed over the molestation report that went public thanks after In Touch used the Freedom of Information act to obtain the report. Jill had been vocal when that lawsuit was dropped back in February.