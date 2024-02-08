Something Is Very Wrong For Chicago Med's Sharon Goodwin, But I'm Glad She's Getting A Big Story

Spoilers ahead for Episode 4 of Chicago Med Season 9, called "These Are Not the Droids You Are Looking For."

The ED of Chicago Med got back to business more or less as usual in Episode 4, with Archer returning after his kidney transplant, although Dr. Charles wasn't in the thick of the action this week. Unfortunately for Sharon Goodwin, she was in the ED quite a bit for an unfortunate reason: there was an incident with her ex-husband and their young grandson, and – to quote an exchange between Goodwin and her daughter – "something is very wrong."

The newest episode in the 2024 TV schedule proved that Goodwin's happiness about her new relationship wasn't going to extend to her family, as her 2-year-old grandson was brought into the ED when his grandfather was supposed to be watching him. It honestly just seemed like a one-and-done incident with Goodwin and her family to add some drama to go with her happiness with her new relationship...but a reveal at the end of "These Are Not the Droids You Are Looking For" proved that Med definitely isn't done with the story after just one episode.

Her daughter brought it to her attention that there was a problem beyond her dad accidentally letting the baby get hurt without any deeper issue. Nanny cam footage showed him standing still and staring at the closet, seemingly not knowing where he was, what he was doing, or that a 2-year-old was counting on him. The promo for the next new episode shows Goodwin and her ex sitting in Dr. Charles' office, with Bert getting angry at whatever Sharon and her colleague are saying to him. Take a look:

Well, for all the times that Dr. Charles had leaned on Goodwin for her support and advice, hopefully he'll be a rock for her as this storyline continues! It remains to be seen if it will last beyond the two episodes, but Med is taking a mini break soon. NBC is airing a repeat on February 14 before returning with a new episode on February 21. Whatever is wrong for Goodwin, fans have an extra week to wait for any answers. Personally, I'm excited to get what seems to be a big storyline for the character, and more of S. Epatha Merkerson is always a good thing. Hopefully there's as happy an ending as possible, though!

On a less dire note, "These Are Not the Droids You Are Looking For" also confirmed that Hannah easing back into the dating pool wasn't ending after her first attempt backfired pretty spectacularly. Archer didn't have anything to say other than pointing out that somebody was checking her out, although he did nicely thank her for being a "saint" throughout his kidney struggles, and she pointed out that he should give the new doctor a chance since he initially didn't want Hannah herself in the ED.

While Chicago Med won't have a new episode in store until February 21, you can always revisit earlier seasons of One Chicago's hit medical drama streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription. Season 9 also hasn't yet addressed all the stories that the showrunners shared they were excited about continuing, so we have some idea of what's on the way.