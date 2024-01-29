Sophia Bush Explains Why She's Softened Her Stance Against One Tree Hill Revival, And I Love Her Thoughts On Where Brooke Is Today

There have been dozens of teen dramas in the same vein as One Tree Hill , but it’s rare for a series to capture an audience’s heart quite like the one centered around half-brothers Nathan and Lucas Scott. With this show widely considered one of the best teen dramas , it’s not a surprise that the One Tree Hill cast members have been asked many times over the years about a revival, and while that was apparently out of the question for Sophia Bush at one point, it seems she’s warmed to the idea a little bit. The actress has also apparently put some thought into where her character Brooke Davis would be today.

After One Tree Hill ended its nine-season run in 2012, it was learned that the young actresses and others working on the show had endured years of harassment at the hands of creator Mark Schwahn , and the abuse has continued to affect their lives . So no one could blame them for not wanting to reprise those characters and return to that world. However, it seems that through doing the Drama Queens podcast with former co-stars Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz, Sophia Bush has softened her stance against a revival, telling E! News :

Everybody wants to know. I think for a long time our answer on that was a firm 'no.' We were really ready to put it to bed. … I don't have an answer for you, but things change over time.

Her outlook on the issue, she said, has changed from “never to never say never,” and that’s likely because the women have found some healing in Drama Queens. Sophia Bush has said that at first they were nervous to open up about their negative experiences on the One Tree Hill set, because they didn’t want to taint this show that so many people loved. However, in being honest, all three actresses have said they’ve become closer to their fans.

As far as seeing them share the screen again, members of the One Tree Hill cast have reunited on other projects, including Christmas TV movies like 2018’s The Christmas Contract. Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz also guest-starred on Sophia Bush’s medical series Good Sam in 2022.

With such a large cast, though — and, yes, any revival would need to star the OG cast — the former Chicago P.D. actress has said figuring out all of their hectic schedules would be complicated. That doesn’t mean she hasn’t given it thought, though, and she’s got a great idea of where Brooke would be today. She told E! News:

I always joke that I think Brooke Davis running for class president really changed the whole trajectory of her life. I'd like to see her in elected office, I'd really like to see her delivering an impassioned rant about what people deserve, I think that would really be up her alley.