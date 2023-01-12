Bhad Bhabie Has Made Over $50 Million Joining OnlyFans At 18, But She Thinks Some Of Her ‘Fans’ Should Probably Be In ‘Jail’

Bhad Bhabie, aka teen rapper and OF star Danielle Bregoli, has had a big year. She’s gone from the “cash me ousside” girl on Doctor Phil to an entrepreneur in her own right, and she’s made millions of dollars just by working from the comfort of her own home. However, that’s come on the back of a lot of penis images sent to her in DMs after joining OnlyFans and she recently agreed some of her followers should probably be in “jail.”

Here’s the deal. Bhad Bhabie did a rare interview with “Sundae Conversation with Caleb Pressley” where she was asked extensively about her OF career. While she wasn’t particularly wordy with her responses, she did reveal to the host she’d joined the platform on her 18th birthday and the type of content she’s really into that’s made her all the moolah? DMS. When asked about what you’ll get as her subscriber she said:

I dunno, it’s a surprise. I might [moon]. I’m more of a DMs kind of girl I think.

Pressley went on to ask her about the $50 million the Internet personality reportedly made, which she confirmed with a solemn, “I did.” (She really did, as Bhad Bhabie previously shared the receipts .) He then asked about the demographic of most of her users and, well, they may be exactly what you’d expect.

OK, well like, I feel like they’re like 20 to 40 years old. Probably like a white man that’s like married. with like six kids. Definitely has a daughter that’s like my age.

She’s in the business of DMs and she also admitted elsewhere in the interview that dudes often send her dick pics in response. As part of this conversation Pressley asked her if she feels like the above demographic – all of these guys who joined her OnlyFans when she was just 18 – should go to jail, she admitted, “yeah,” then shrugged.

These people have helped Bhad Bhabie to buy her own home in Florida even though she's barely an adult. They've also helped her to make millions, and she’s showed off the vehicles and the $6.1 million home she’s been able to buy on social media, all thanks to those pics. (Note on the below post: she is 19 now, having hit the milestone back in March of last year.)

