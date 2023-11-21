How Special Forces: World's Toughest Test's Latest Season 2 Withdrawal Proves It's Television's Most Unpredictable Reality Show

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 2 episode "Grit." Read at your own risk!

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test is airing two seasons in 2023, and I feel confident in crowning it reality television's most unpredictable reality show as we near the end of Season 2. This decision came on the heels of the season's most shocking withdrawal yet, so much so that I still can't believe it happened.

When Jack Osbourne was medically disqualified, it was upsetting but understandable. Dez Bryant rage-quitting the Fox series and then being denied a chance to return was certainly a shock, but nothing compared to this latest episode. The Season 2 cast of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test lost one more entrant, and it wasn't even close to who I expected.

Bode Miller Voluntarily Withdrew

If I was asked at the beginning of this episode who I thought was going home, Bode Miller would've been last on the list. Nick Viall was pushed to the limit just days ago, and I'm still not sure if Tom Sandoval should be there. Yet, both men, JoJo Siwa, and Erin Jackson, advanced to the final round of the selection, but Bode had to throw in the towel.

Granted, I think in many other cases, this would technically count as a medical withdrawal. While he wasn't shipped out via ambulance with a neck injury like Kate Gosselin in Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 1, Bode tweaked his groin twice during the training exercise up the mountain. When it was time to do the bear crawl, he physically could not do it without getting hurt further. Unable to crawl, Miller was forced to withdraw.

Bode's Exit Sets Up Another Wild Season Finale Where Anything Can Happen

Once the remaining entrants made it back to base camp, there was a clear downer vibe in the barracks. Bode Miller was the one person on the team who had pushed through every challenge as best as he could and without much complaining. For him to drop out ahead of the final challenge was a clear confidence-rattler to all who were left, so what can we expect in the Season 2 finale?

In Season 1, which can be rewatched at any point with a Hulu subscription, who would've thought Hannah Brown would be the only non-athlete standing at the end? Much like that scenario, the fact that the guy who conquered most of the challenges with ease dropped out ahead of the finale is what has me saying Special Forces: World's Toughest Test is the most unpredictable reality show out there right now. I'm crossing my fingers it can continue for many seasons to come, assuming it can continue to get celebrities to sign up after these hellish two seasons.

After hearing about Carlie Lloyd and Hannah Brown's tough final interrogation, I'm eager to see how the Season 2 entrants do. Catch the season finale of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 2 on Fox on Monday, November 27th at 9:00 p.m. ET.