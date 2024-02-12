SpongeBob SquarePants And More Took Over The Super Bowl On Nickelodeon, And Fans Can’t Get Enough

Since 2021, Nickelodeon has been airing NFL games in the hopes of introducing football to a new generation of prospective players and fans. However, this year marked the first time the children’s cable network aired the Super Bowl with the help of beloved SpongeBob SquarePants characters and more. And, judging by fan reactions on social media, it was a massive hit, with some viewers not even minding missing the funniest commercials of the night in the process.

Airing at the same time as the live broadcast on CBS, the Nickelodeon version featured SpongeBob and Patrick as commentators alongside professional sports pundits Noah Eagle and Nate Burleson. Sandy Cheeks was on-field correspondent, Larry the Lobster appeared in the game, Squidward appeared to be waiting in an extremely long bathroom line (as shared on X), and even the always-scheming Plankton made an appearance. The broadcast also featured Dora the Explorer, who helped new fans understand the game by popping on screen to explain various calls:

Y'all…I should've watched the Super Bowl on Nickelodeon cuz this got me cackling! 😂😂😂Dora: Where are we going?Boots: Back 5 yards

In addition to airing the actual game with hilarious commentary, the broadcast also featured a handful of cutaway gags that fans could not stop talking about. One of the most popular appeared to be when the camera would cut away to fish fans in the audience who resembled celebrities. Said characters also had punny names like "Billie Eelish," "Shrimpaothée Chalamet" and "Heering Styles":

super bowl on nickelodeon is literally the greatest thing I've ever seen

It didn’t take long for SpongeBob and Patrick to get into the game. When it was unclear which team was in possession of the ball after a tackle, both took to their mics to remind the players they needed to firmly grasp the ball. This was, of course, a hilarious callback to one of the best SpongeBob SquarePants episodes of all time. The joke was told several times throughout the broadcast, but it didn’t stop fans from laughing:

i've had 'you have to firmly grasp it!' in spongebob and patrick's voices in my head all morning 😭

The gentle roasting didn’t stop there, though. The broadcast got cheeky with the banners they used when showing players on screen. When Travis Kelce was shown, the banner read: “Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend” with the note that he is “good at football.” The best one, though, came after the Kansas City Chiefs finally scored a touchdown:

Nickelodeon should host every Super Bowl #SpongeBob #bikinibottom #Nickelodeon #SuperBowl2024

Speaking of Taylor Swift, the Puppy Bowl wasn’t the only alternative broadcast to reference the Grammy-winning singer. Since Nickelodeon was using the same feed as CBS, Swift regularly made appearances. However, the Bikini Bottom commentators made it special every time, like when Doodlebob appeared on screen:

not doodlebob popping up unannounced to say hi to taylor 💀

Some other memorable moments included SpongeBob and Patrick equated the 3-0 score to their own IQs, or when one of the professional commentators explained overtime as: “not extra homework but like a dessert.”

While professionals assumed Taylor Swift’s presence would help bolster ratings this year, I'd argue that Nickelodeon is also partially to blame if this year’s broadcast breaks a record. This is just a sampling of praise on social media during and immediately after the game ended:

I will never watch the Super Bowl on any other network besides Nickelodeon ever again -@mo0nandsaturn

I hope Nickelodeon does this again for the next #SuperBowl. I learned, I laughed, and I had a good time watching! Whoever pitched this idea deserves a raise and a big bonus! #SuperBowlILVIII - @RobynDMarley_

Nickelodeon streaming the super bowl is a GAME CHANGER. I am CRYING listening to Patrick and Spongebob narrate a game while Larry the Lobster takes the field. -@mcntanasky

Unfortunately, if you missed the broadcast you'll have to live vicariously through highlight reels and social media reactions. While there's no word on whether Nick will do this again next year, based on the massive fan reaction, it feels very likely! Until then, you can catch the Bikini Bottom gang in any of the various SpongeBob shows airing amid the 2024 TV schedule and that are streamable with a Paramount+ subscription.