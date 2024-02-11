The Puppy Bowl Adorably Parodied Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift, And Now I Need To See The Whole Kelce Family As Dogs

Much of the buzz related to Super Bowl LVIII (including a Cetaphil ad) has had to due with the relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end. Various entities have found interesting and creative ways to capitalize on the hype surrounding the high-profile pair. And, now, even Puppy Bowl XX has decided to get in on the fun. The the duo were adorably parodied during the big game, and I only wish that the creative team would've gone ahead and parodied the rest of the Kelce family while they were at it.

The cute canines are the lesser talked-about stars amid Super Bowl Sunday, as the Puppy Bowl is the premiere place to see energy-filled dogs (outside of iconic Budweiser ads). In addition to airing across quite a few networks this year, the event did it up bigger than ever with an A+ parody of the most talked-about celebrity couple of the last several months. Check out the video below, and behold Travis Klawce and Taylor Sniffed:

Sparks are flying on the #CelebCam at #PuppyBowl stadium! A certain power couple have been spotted watching the game from the stands 🥰 pic.twitter.com/tme18L9yZ5February 11, 2024 See more

It appears that Travis Klawce is on the outside looking in amid the biggest game of the year for dogs, unlike his human counterpart. I love this, but it really would've been great to see Jason, or maybe even "Chasin" Klawce, all shaved down and shirtless, as a nod to Jason Kelce's viral shirtless moment from the playoffs. I also would've loved to see a Mama Kelce dog with glasses. However, as someone who has tried to get spectacles on a dog before, I can understand why someone wouldn't go to the trouble of attempting such a feature

Travis Klawce and Taylor Sniffed are just a few of the parodied names of celebrities, as there are couple of other dogs with monikers tied to the big game. This includes Bark Purdy and Patrick Mabones, meant to be like San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy and Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, respectively. Other dogs named after celebrities or athletes included Guy Fureri, Bark Pitt, Mutt Damon, Snack Prescott and Bob Barker.

This nod from the Puppy Bowl is just the latest way Taylor Swift has impacted the Super Bowl weekend in a memorable way. It's expected that more ads aimed at women will air during the broadcast as a result of her ties to it, for example. The only way this Sunday could get any bigger is if the Chiefs do win, and Kelce opts for the true romantic comedy ender by proposing to his lady on the field. (From what I've seen thus far, Travis Klawce has no firm plans to further commit to Taylor Sniffed at this time.)

To talk more about the Puppy Bowl, it's truly impressive that the secondary program on Super Bowl Sunday has been around for 20 years now. The program was created to help raise awareness about the importance of adopting pets from animal shelters and rescuing abandoned animals. One hundred thirty-one puppies from seventy-three different shelters across the United States were involved in the 2024 production in what feels like another pup-tastic event. That said, the cat lover in me would love to see more kitties worked into the mix, but at least they have the halftime show to shine!

I'd love to get Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's takes on their canine counterparts. though who knows if they'll react. What I do know is that once the Puppy and Super Bowl (which airs tonight, Sunday, February 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS) is over, feel you can hop over to the 2024 TV schedule and see what new small-screen offerings are arriving in the offseason. And I'll still be holding out hope that if the puppy event lampoons the stars again, they'll just parody the whole Kelce clan.