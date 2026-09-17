Why I Think You Need To Watch The Terminal List's Spinoff Before Season 2 Premieres

It’s been years since Season 1 of The Terminal List dropped for those with an Amazon Prime subscription . Now, it’s finally time for Season 2 to premiere on the 2026 TV schedule . However, the wait between seasons was made easier by the release of the franchise’s spinoff, Dark Wolf. If you missed that show, though, now is a great time to go back and watch it, because I think this prequel series will be necessary to understand the sophomore season of the flagship show.

Terminal List Season 2 Will Include Lots Of Characters Who Were Introduced In Dark Wolf

When I spoke to Chris Pratt about Terminal List’s spinoff, Dark Wolf , last year, he specifically told me fans should pay attention to the characters introduced in it. That’s because many of them will be heavy hitters in Season 2, as shown in the new trailer (which you can see below).

Notably, Tom Hopper’s Raife Hastings, Luke Hemsworth’s Jules Landry and Dar Salim’s Mo Farooq are all featured in the trailer. And specifically, it’s revealed that James Reece is being approached to try to find Mo Farooq, who has “perpetrated an attack using skills he learned” from Pratt’s character.

Later in the trailer, Raife also calls Reece to tell him Mo, Landry and more are all “caught up in the same thing,” and the commonality between all this is him. So, Reece is back to work to figure out what exactly is going on, and I think it will tie directly into the history and baggage he has with all these characters who were introduced in Dark Wolf.

It Seems Ben Edwards Will Haunt James Reece In Season 2

Along with characters from Dark Wolf making their debut in the flagship show, Season 2 seems to have the ghost of Ben Edwards haunting it. At the end of Terminal List’s first season , it’s revealed that Ben was involved in the conspiracy that led to the death of Reece’s family. In Dark Wolf, we get Ben's backstory, which helps us better understand how he went from such a loyal teammate to the morally grey character he is in Terminal List.

The prequel also shows us Ben’s connections to Raife, Mo and Landry, all of whom will be vital in Season 2. So, knowing how Taylor Kitsch’s character fits into this world, and understanding his impact on it (even though he’s not around anymore) will be important.

Overall, I think everything that happens in Dark Wolf will play into Season 2 of this book-to-screen adaptation of Jack Carr’s novels. So, yes, if you haven’t watched the prequel series yet, you might want to get on it. It’s available on Amazon Prime, and on October 21, you’ll be able to stream Season 2 of The Terminal List in the same place.