George Clooney Just Took Some Ocean's 11 Shrapnel From Brad Pitt Outta Nowhere (But LOL)

Brad Pitt and George Clooney have appeared in a number of films together over the past 25 years and seem to have formed quite the fun rivalry during that time. In fact, the two have been involved in a pretty hilarious prank war with each other, and if verbal shrapnel counts, go ahead and add another point under Pitt’s name. The actor was promoting his upcoming 2026 movie when he took some Ocean’s Eleven-related shots at his co-star.

Heart of the Beast is set to hit theaters this Friday, September 25, so naturally Brad Pitt has been making the rounds in the press to drum up interest. Entertainment journalist Jake Hamilton mentioned that the dog in the movie — Odin — was actually the perfect co-star for Pitt, and asked which of his other movies would have benefited from the addition of the canine. Without hesitation, the actor responded:

Probably Ocean’s Eleven. I’ve seen the, you know, the velvet with the dogs playing poker. We can get rid of George that way. It’s a win/win.

Wow, OK, so who’s going to tell George Clooney that he’s been replaced by a dog? I’m actually impressed at how quick Brad Pitt was with that burn, like he had it locked and loaded.

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I’m not sure how good Odin would be at rallying the troops to rob Las Vegas’ biggest casinos, but it’s definitely believable that Julia Roberts’ Tess wouldn’t be able to resist the charms of such a good boy. Terry Benedict wouldn’t stand a chance.

As cold-blooded as Brad Pitt’s comment was, I can’t feel too bad for infamous prankster George Clooney. Of course, Pitt’s gotten in on the hijinks, too. He and Clooney joined forces to jokingly campaign for Matt Damon — another Ocean’s Eleven co-star — to be named People’s Sexiest Man Alive. (The joke was on them when it worked.) The pair also trolled the heist film’s other actors when they starred together in 2024’s Wolfs.

But this wasn’t the first time George Clooney was on the receiving end of a Brad Pitt stunt. Pitt pulled an epic prank on the Jay Kelly star when they were filming Ocean’s Twelve in Italy, and Matt Damon said it was the “maddest” he’d ever seen Clooney.

I’m going to assume that Brad Pitt’s canine co-star Odin didn’t see this side of the actor on the set of Heart of the Beast. The survival thriller from David Ayer centers around Pitt’s James Belmont, an Army Special Forces veteran, who becomes stranded in the freezing Alaskan wilderness with his traumatized military combat dog Odin following a plane crash.

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Brad Pitt really battled the elements during filming, and in a movie that’s so much about the loyalty between a man and his dog, I can only imagine that if Odin did ask Pitt to help him pull off the biggest casino heist in history, he’d be a part of that team. Sorry, George Clooney.