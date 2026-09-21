How Diddy Is Apparently Trying To ‘Manage His Narrative’ While In Prison

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ prison stint at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey continues nearly after his sentencing to four years (or 50 months) for two counts of sex-trafficking to engage in prostitution. Amid his stint behind bars, 56-year-old Combs’ points of communication with the outside world have mostly been his representatives and legal team. But, even though Diddy hasn’t been able to speak on his own behalf, that supposedly doesn’t mean he hasn’t been making moves. Per fresh comments, he’s been working to improve his image.

Many media pundits have been analyzing the man formerly known as Puff Daddy since his legal issues began a few years ago. That’s still been the case amid his stint behind bars and, now, reporter and author Cheyenne Roundtree is providing an examination of the ex-rapper. In her upcoming book, Bad Boy for Life: The Rise and Fall of Sean Combs, Roundtree tracks the various allegations swirling around Combs and the fallout of his legal complications. She also writes about how he’s reportedly sought to “manage his narrative” from behind bars:

Even within the confines of prison, however, Combs appears determined to manage his narrative. Within a month of his transfer to Fort Dix, he allegedly made a forbidden three-way phone call in which he instructed a female member of his team to contact a ‘digital person’ regarding social media blog posts.

Per the exclusive book excerpt that was shared with Rolling Stone, Diddy’s “forbidden” method coincided with him allegedly being caught with a drink he made. His reps denied that he was caught with a prohibited beverage, but the “Show Me Your Soul” performer’s release date was pushed back after that incident in November 2025. That situation aside, Diddy’s drawn attention for other reasons while in prison, including an alleged fight. Yet insiders claim he’s not worried about the headlines and just wants the publicity.

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Diddy’s also reportedly finding other ways to maintain a presence within the public consciousness since he’s in prison. Roundtree says his son, Christian “King” Combs has been serving as a proxy of sorts for him as of late. To illustrate that, Roundtree recalls Christian attending the funeral of Voletta Wallace – the mother of Sean’s late collaborator, Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace:

Standing in as Combs’ proxy was his look-alike son Christian, who hovered awkwardly around his father’s peers as they posed for photos at Wallace’s old doorstep. Aware of what the moment would signal to a wider audience, Christian’s presence was Combs’ clear message that he wouldn’t let himself fall out of the picture. Until Combs was free to reclaim his place, his sons would serve as his representatives.

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Combs and his legal team have also been confronting matters tied to his public image and the accusations of sexual assault and abuse he’s been faced with. After the release of Peacock’s Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy documentary, Combs sued for defamation, though a judge ruled in favor of the defendants. As a result of that outcome, Combs is now being asked to pay NBCUniversal’s legal fees. Diddy also blasted Netflix’s docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning and claimed the doc included stolen footage and false claims about him from interviewees.

Right now, Sean Combs is set to be released from prison on February 5, 2028 and, in the meantime, his lawyers are seeking to appeal his case. As for what kind of moves Combs and his team may or may not make to allegedly “manage” his image and narrative, that’s unclear.