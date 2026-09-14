Why Fans Think Dafne Keen's X-23 Might Be In Secret Wars

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine, one that consistently releases exciting new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. There are a number of upcoming Marvel movies to look forward to, and anticipation for the next two Avengers movies are at a fever pitch. And now some fans are convinced that Dafne Keen's X-23 is going to have a role in Secret Wars. Let's break it all down.

What we know about Doomsday is limited, but fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are already looking forward to its sequel. Logan star Dafne Keen recently reprised her role a X-23 in Deadpool & Wolverine, and now fans think she might already be appearing in Secret Wars. The chatter came when Fan Expo Dallas' post confirmed she had to drop out of the event, which fans think happened so she could shoot Secret Wars across the pond. Some responses online include:

Secret Wars just started filming so I'm taking this as a sign that Luke Cage and Laura will be there. And I guess Hellboy?

Of course Dafne Keene cancelled

Dafne Keen has canceled an appearance at a Fan Expo due to “scheduling issues.” Fan speculation says that Keen might be on her way to London to film scenes for Avengers: Secret Wars

While Infinity War and Endgame were filmed back to back, The Russo Brothers didn't repeat that move for the next two Avengers flicks. Principal photography is expected to start filming any day now, so the timing of Keen departing her convention appearance is turning heads. We'll just have to wait and see whether or not she actually has a role in Secret Wars. After all, we know basically nothing about what The Russos have up their sleeves for that title.

If Avengers: Secret Wars follows along with the story from the plot line, we'll be watching as Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom creates and rules over a new universe called Battleworld. Typically this sees Spider-Man assembling his own team of heroes to battle their way out. So it feels like just about anything could happen in that upcoming movie.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Dafne Keen made a huge impact when she debuted as Laura/X-23 in James Mangold's Logan. Despite being just 11 years old at the time of filming, the Acolyte actress brought a heartbreaking performance and Wolverine-like ferocity to her bloody action sequences. And while the X-23 movie never ended up happening, seeing her pop up in Deadpool & Wolverine was wildly satisfying for fans.

Not only did she get to kick more ass in Shawn Levy's movie, but she was also present during Deadpool 3's happy ending, sitting around the dinner table with Logan, Wade, and his friends. Fans think she'll be in Secret Wars, but only time will tell if that ends up happening.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. As for Secret Wars, that'll arrive a year later on December 17th, 2027. As such, filming had better start soon.