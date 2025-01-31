32 Stars Who Have Hosted SNL More Than Once

It is exciting enough to be asked to host Saturday Night Live just once, but the even greater honor is to make a return. Some celebrities can even say they have headlined at Studio 8H enough times to join SNL’s prestigious Five-Timers Club while others are happy to have just been asked back one or two more times. The following are some of the most prolific and frequent hosts of the iconic sketch comedy TV show in its decades-long history.

Scarlett Johansson

After making her hosting debut in Season 31, Scarlett Johansson made her first of several returns the following year. The Academy Award nominee (who once poked fun at her Marvel role as Black Widow in a hilarious superhero parody) went on to become SNL royalty – not just for her Five-Timers Club membership and many cameos, but as the spouse of writer and Weekend Update co-host, Colin Jost.

Tom Hanks

The idea for the Five-Timers Club was partially invented by Tom Hanks and was introduced in the cold open for his fifth time hosting SNL in Season 16. The two-time Academy Award winner (who first hosted in 1985) is also one of the few non-cast members to have his own collection of recurring SNL characters.

Tina Fey

After three years at Studio 8H as a writer, Tina Fey joined the SNL cast in 2000 and stayed until 2006, during which she also became the head writer and co-hosted Weekend Update. After debuting a now classic TV sitcom inspired by that phase in her career called 30 Rock, she returned to host enough times to join the Five-Timers Club – one of which hosting duty she shared with Amy Poehler.

Ben Affleck

When Ben Affleck hosted SNL's Season 30 premiere, which was also his third time, only a matter of months had passed since his last appearance. During that night's monologue, fellow Five-Timers Club member Alec Baldwin appeared to accuse the Good Will Hunting star's frequent hosting gigs as one of the many ways he was "stealing his moves."

Melissa McCarthy

Fresh off her Emmy win for Mike & Molly, Melissa McCarthy made an SNL debut in Season 37 that was so uproariously brilliant that she would be asked back enough times to join the Five-Timers Club. The Academy Award-nominated Bridesmaids cast member has also made many surprise cameos on the show, including as then-White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Alec Baldwin

One of the most prolific SNL hosts by a wide margin is Alec Baldwin, who once cameoed in Season 50 with a Five-Timers Club jacket embroidered with the number "17" to reflect his amount of gigs up to that point. The Oscar nominee and 30 Rock star has also cameoed countless times and was even an unofficial cast member for years as the show's resident Donald Trump impersonator.

Emma Stone

Only a few Five-Timers Club members can say they have more than one Academy Award and Emma Stone (who won Best Actress Oscars for La La Land and Poor Things) is one of them. The esteemed, versatile actor made her SNL debut in 2010, immediately proving she fit right in at Studio 8H with her impeccable comedic talent.

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake is one of the few Five-Timers Club members to qualify for the honor with both his number of hosting gigs and musical guest appearances, respectively, and has even pulled double duty in the same SNL episode multiple times. As a staple of various recurring sketches and great SNL Digital Shorts, he has proven time and time again that he would make a great cast member if he were not already a world-famous pop star.

Kristen Wiig

It was clear from the stellar, star-studded send-off she received at the end of her final episode in Season 37 – in which she danced with the cast as host Mick Jagger sang "She's a Rainbow" – that Kristen Wiig would be brought back to headline. Indeed, the comedian, and one of the few SNL stars with an Oscar nomination, would return shortly after and went on to join the Five-Timers Club.

Steve Martin

Steve Martin made his hosting debut in 1976 and came back again that same season in the first of a many returns, which eventually inspired a fake rivalry with fellow frequent host, Alec Baldwin. Two of the legendary comedian's hosting gigs have been collaborative efforts, including his ninth in 1986 with Chevy Chase and Martin Short and his 16th, which he also shared with Short, from 2022.

Paul Simon

No musician has more musical guest appearances on SNL than Lorne Michaels' good friend, Paul Simon, who pulled double duty for his first appearance, which was also the second-ever episode. While his number of hosting gigs is severely overshadowed by his number of musical performances, he has, at least, headlined more times than most other non-actors can say.

Bill Murray

Bill Murray became a Not Ready for Primetime Player slightly late in the game, filling in for Chevy Chase when he left after one full SNL season. The Oscar nominee (for Lost in Translation) made up for his lost time quite effectively by returning to host enough times to join the Five-Timers Club.

Drew Barrymore

In 1982, Drew Barrymore made her SNL debut when she only 7 years old, making her the youngest host in the show's history. Thus, the E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial star was able to take her time before eventually acquiring her Five-Timers Club membership.

Danny DeVito

After making his SNL debut in 1982, Danny DeVito returned for the first time the following year when he shared hosting responsibilities with his then-wife, Cheers star Rhea Perlman. The Emmy and Golden Globe winner would be inducted into the Five-Timers Club in 1993.

Candice Bergen

Despite not being able to stop laughing in a classic SNL sketch from Season 2, Candice Bergen still proved to be a consummate professional for her appearnaces on the show. The Emmy-winning TV icon was the show's fourth-ever host and would find her way into the Five-Timers Club in May 1990.

John Goodman

After his failed SNL audition in 1980, John Goodman would eventually be asked to host nine years later following the successful debut of Roseanne. The actor has since become more than double-qualified to join the Five-Timers Club and has even more cameos to his name, such as his multiple appearances as Clinton-Lewinski scandal uncoverer Linda Tripp.

Buck Henry

SNL's very first Five-Timer was Buck Henry, who even accomplished the achievement in record time, between January 1976 and November of the following year. The two-time Academy Award nominee and co-creator of Get Smart would host a total of 10 times, the last being the Season 5 finale in 1980, before he passed away in 2020.

Martin Short

Just a few years after his single-season SNL stint, Martin Short made his hosting debut in 1986 alongside his Three Amigos co-stars, Chevy Chase and Steve Martin. The Tony Award-winner would fly solo for his Five-Timers Club induction in Season 50.

Christopher Walken

In the monologue for his Season 33 episode, Christopher Walken joked that he was hosting SNL for the 100th time – counting reruns – while it was actually a still impressive seventh turn. The Academy Award winner also has the honor of being in one of the all-time great sketches, known as "More Cowbell," but would come to believe its popularity "ruined his life."

Ryan Gosling

In Season 49, Ryan Gosling had the honor of wearing a Five-Timers Club jacket, even though he was still a week away from hosting SNL for only his third time. Still, from those appearances, the Oscar nominee acquired a killer resume of memorable moments, including a hilarious pre-recorded bit called "Papyrus," the laughter-filled "Alien Abduction" sketch (easily Kate McKinnon's best), and one that saw him and Mikey Day dressed as Beavis and Butt-Head lookalikes.

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson was still mainly known as The Rock and had not even made his feature film debut in The Mummy Returns when he first hosted SNL in its 25th Season. After the WWE wrestler's career took off, the hosting gigs piled up, eventually leading to his Five-Timers Club induction in 2017.

Miley Cyrus

Despite her successful pop star career, Miley Cyrus only served as the host for her SNL debut in 2011, with musical guest The Strokes. However, the former Hannah Montana star would assume both hosting and musical guest responsibilities the next two times she appeared.

Chevy Chase

Chevy Chase owns many milestones in SNL's storied history in addition to being a founding member of the Not Ready for Primetime Players, such as becoming one of the first to leave the cast in 1976. This allowed him to become the first SNL star to return as host and, eventually, the most frequent returnee among former cast members. He was inducted into the Five-Timers Club in 1986.

Jon Hamm

In only his first three gigs, Jon Hamm made a case to be considered one of the all-time best SNL hosts for his distinct charm and nearly unmatched commitment to the material brought to him. In later years, SNL would continue to see more hilarious Hamm moments through plenty more memorable cameos, making it seem like he hosted more times than he had.

Jonah Hill

After his planned SNL debut in 2007 was postponed due to a WGA strike, Jonah Hill finally took the stage at Studio 8H the following year. One decade and a couple recurring characters later – including precocious seven-year-old Adam Grossman – the two-time Oscar nominee joined the Five-Timers Club.

Lily Tomlin

Comedic legend Lily Tomlin made her Studio 8H debut in the series' inaugural season, during which she appeared in the classic "Landshark" sketch. She would portray some of the most famous characters of her own creation when she returned twice more in 1976 and 1983.

Will Ferrell

After leaving the cast after seven years in 2002, Will Ferrell came back to host just three years later, during which he reprised his "More Cowbell" sketch character, Gene Frenkle, to play said instrument with musical guest Queens of the Stone Age. The Golden Globe nominee, who gave one of the best dramatic performances by an SNL star in 2006's Stranger Than Fiction, became a Five-Timers Club member in 2019.

Robin Williams

Known for his high-energy performance style and impeccably quick wit, it is surprising to learn that Robin Williams only appeared on SNL as a host thrice in the 1980s. The beloved, Academy Award-winning comedian, who passed away in 2014, would also make a few cameos at Studio 8H – the first of which actually predated his hosting debut and the last occurred in 2010 – in addition to a funny appearance at the show's 15th anniversary special.

Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd's Five-Timers Club induction was a bit of an awkward one as a Covid-19 outbreak at Studio 8H forced the majority of the cast, musical guest Charli XCX, and the entire audience to be absent. Still, the show went on as the Ant-Man actor was joined by Tom Hanks, Tina Fey, and Kenan Thompson to present pre-recorded bits and classic holiday-themed sketches for one of SNL's strangest Christmas episodes.

Gwyneth Paltrow

When Gwyneth Paltrow returned to host SNL for the second time in 2000, she revealed that she had a personal connection to Maya Rudolph. For her monologue, the Academy Award winner was joined by the recently added cast member to reminisce about their friendship, which dates back to when they were just children.

Elliott Gould

One of the earliest inductees into the Five-Timers Club was Elliott Gould – one of the biggest and most versatile stars of the 1970s whom most modern audiences may recognize as Ruben from the Ocean's Eleven cast, or as Ross and Monica's father on Friends. The Academy Award nominee earned his jacket (before such a thing existed) in February 1980 and would later acknowledge the honor in the club's first appearance on SNL and in a sketch from 2022.

Lindsay Lohan

By the time Lindsay Lohan returned to SNL for her third time as a host in 2006, she was only 19, which she even acknowledged in her monologue. She had made a pretty memorable debut two years earlier by playing Hermione Granger in a Harry Potter parody – also one of the most popular SNL clips on YouTube – and starring in an iconic Debbie Downer sketch that did not go as planned due to the cast's spontaneous, uncontrollable laughter.